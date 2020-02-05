After Donald Trump was caught on video disrespecting the national anthem during the Super Bowl, Fox host Martha MacCallum, supposedly a straight news anchor, interrupted her Democratic guest to vouch for Trump’s patriotism.

Last night, MacCallum interviewed Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) before Trump’s State of the Union. During that discussion, Swalwell slammed Trump over a video that has emerged of him fidgeting and waving his arms as an air conductor during the Super Bowl. It’s the hypocrisy, of course, given that it comes from a guy who has viciously attacked others for not respecting the anthem.

But, predictably, that hypocrisy was completely lost on “ultimate professional journalist” MacCallum as she leapt to Dear Leader’s defense when Swalwell called it out:

SWALWELL: My two-year-old showed more respect when the national anthem was played at the Super Bowl than the president did. And it’s not really about talk, it’s about actions, and this president - and the way that he talks about how others disrespect the national anthem - has disrespected it himself. But the actions of not acknowledging what our troops went through in Iraq when Iran retaliated and dismissing their brain injuries as just headaches. And so that’s what I’m talking about. It’s not gonna be about the words that he said to praise our military. We all can do that. It’s about the actions he takes.

MACCALLUM (interrupting): So wait, let me get this straight. Let me get this straight. So, you’re saying that you believe that the president disrespects, doesn’t have respect for the military. And when you look at the amount of funding that has gone into rebuilding the military, and the work that’s been done for veterans – I’m talking about – you’re talking about a slice of video which might have been, you know, an awkward moment. I’m gonna chalk it up to that because I’ve always seen the president standing with his heart over his, with his hand over his heart when the anthem is played. So, I think any one of us, you know, one moment of, second of video that’s a little bit distant is pretty hard to use as a broad sweep of someone’s character and patriotism.

Sure it is, unless it’s a Democrat, of course.

You can watch “ultimate journalist” MacCallum bury Trump’s hypocrisy below, from Fox’s February 4, 2020 coverage of the State of the Union address.