Super Duper Christian Ainsley Earhardt seems to have a thing for men who get accused of sexual harassment and worse. They have a history of racism, too.

When Earhardt is not writing books celebrating her Christianity, she appears to live a life that’s a bit in contrast to her Goody Two Shoes image.

I’ve already written about how Earhardt likely committed adultery with Sean Hannity and probably lied about the reasons her marriage broke up.

But today we learned that while Earhardt was likely involved in her extramarital affair with Hannity, he may have been sexually harassing a Fox News guest named Cathy Areu. This is what Earhardt’s squeeze was accused of in Areu’s legal complaint today:

Ms. Areu was a relatively regular face on The Sean Hannity Show until March 8, 2018. On that day, Mr. Hannity, on set and in front of the entire studio crew – and completely unsolicited – threw $100 on the set desk. He then began calling out to the men in the room and demanding that someone take Ms. Areu out on a date for drinks at Del Friscos. He repeatedly yelled, “who wants to take her on a date?” “Take her on a date to Del Friscos.” Ms. Areu was completely mortified and made clear that she was incredibly uncomfortable with Mr. Hannity’s misogynistic behavior by quietly pleading with one of her friends in the room to accept the money so that the humiliation would end.

To make matters worse, Ms. Areu was “stuck” and could not even leave because Mr. Hannity engaged in this conduct while she was “hooked into” studio equipment that could only have been removed by a stagehand.

Thankfully, none of the staff cooperated with Mr. Hannity, even after he repeatedly chided one particular male employee for being “afraid to take out a beautiful woman.”

…

After this incident, and Ms. Areu’s failure to “play along,” Ms. Areu was hardly ever, if ever at all, invited back to appear on “Hannity” on Fox News Channel.

It just so happens that Hannity is an obvious racist, too.

Before Hannity, there was Donald Trump. At least 24 women have accused Trump of rape, unwanted groping, sexual harassment and, of course, he boasted about sexually assaulting women in the now-infamous “grab ‘em by the p***y” Access Hollywood video.

But soon after the video was made public, Earhardt went to bat for her favorite p***y grabber. In a fawning interview with Melania Trump, Earhardt suggested that female viewers should shrug off Mr. Trump’s remarks because “He apologized immediately. …He immediately came out and he said, 'I said it, I was wrong and I apologize.'” In fact, Trump’s “apology” was so inadequate, he felt the need to make a second one. That one bombed, too.

Since then, Trump has been accused of rape. But that hasn’t put a dent in Earhardt’s devotion to him. There's little doubt that Trump is a racist, too.

Before Trump, there was Roger Ailes. He was pushed out of Fox News after multiple allegations of sexual harassment. But Earhardt told Mediaite she didn’t believe the allegations and made a point of defending Ailes:

Earhardt called him a “father figure” not once, but twice. She also revealed that when Carlson’s lawsuit hit the headlines, she called her bosses and told them that if the need arose, she would be happy to speak out in support of Ailes because she simply believes in him that much.

Yep, Ailes was known to be a racist, too.

And then there's Earhardt's cohost Steve Doocy. Gretchen Carlson's lawsuit against Ailes accused Doocy of having “engaged in a pattern of severe and pervasive mistreatment” and "generally attempting to put her in place by refusing to accept and treat her as an intelligent and insightful female journalist rather than a blond female prop.” But Earhardt defended him too, tell Mediaite, "I adore Steve Doocy. He is a leader. He is nothing but nice. He is a gentleman. He is a family man. He is an amazing person."

There’s every reason to believe Earhardt won’t let this latest accusation dampen her affections for Hannity, either.

(Earhardt image via screen grab)