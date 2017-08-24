Republican Dan Bongino got a friendly Fox & Friends platform to attack fellow Americans who dare to have a different political view than his, then wrapped himself in the (Confederate?) flag in order to accuse those who want to remove Confederate statues of working to “destroy America as we know it.”

You may recall that in 2015, Bongino suggested, with the evident approval of then-Fox host Heather Nauert, that President Barack Obama’s “anti-police rhetoric” caused the murder of a police officer in Fox Lake, Illinois. That officer’s death was later found to be a suicide.

But neither Bongino nor Fox seems to have any concerns that Bongino’s anti-American rhetoric might cause violence.

Yesterday, during a hate-laden visit to Fox & Friends, Bongino first used ESPN’s decision to remove an Asian announcer named Robert Lee from a University of Virginia football game as an excuse to attack fellow Americans.

ESPN has said the decision was made to protect Mr. Lee’s safety in the wake of the violent white supremacist rally in Charlottesville recently. But Bongino claimed Mr. Lee was removed because ESPN was “afraid of offending some liberal college snowflakes on a campus.” He later shouted, “Why are we paying attention to these people any more?”

Rather than challenge Bongino, cohost Ainsley Earhardt, pressed for more. Earhardt, the segregation apologist who is “so tired” of protecting the rights of “the minority,” validated Bongino’s suggestion that the Lee decision was all about the left’s oversensitivity to race: “What does this say about the left, though, that everyone has to be so worried that they’re going to spin the story or make it worse?” Earhardt “asked.”

That prompted another tirade of hostility toward Americans from Bongino.

BONGINO: We’re headed where we’ve always been headed with the left. Guys, they have nothing. They’re married to this idea that they have to destroy America as we know it right now.

Accusing those he disagrees with of being enemies of America seems to be a specialty for Bongino. In 2014, we caught him saying about New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, “This is a man who believes in the advancement and trading of chaos, believes in the destruction of American institutions. He subscribes to an ideology that is so un-American. …He does not believe in what made this country great.”

Sure Bongino loves America – when he’s not going broadcasting his disgust for it.

Ironically, Bongino also complained in this segment about a “24/7 anger campaign” from the left.

Project much, Mr. Bongino?

Watch the Fox News love for Bongino's hate below, from the August 23, 2017 Fox & Friends.