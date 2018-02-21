For those who can’t stand the not-quite-as-pro-Trump hours between Fox & Friends and Hannity, Fox’s re-launch of Fox Nation as a new streaming video for “superfans” may be just what you’ve been longing for.

From The New York Times:

On Tuesday, Fox News is set to announce Fox Nation, a stand-alone subscription service available without a cable package. The streaming service, expected to start by the end of the year, would focus primarily on right-leaning commentary, with original shows and cameos by popular personalities like Sean Hannity.

Got that? When Shepard Smith or Neil Cavuto or maybe even Dana Perino come on and lower your MAGA fever, you can get more Hannity or maybe even Mark Levin. And Tomi Lahren. Last night, Brian Stelter reported on the re-launch, “When Fox hired Tomi Lahren, this is what it had in mind...”

Fox Nation has long been a toxic right-wing swamp. You may recall that in 2015, a reader repeatedly offered money to have various Fox News scapegoats murdered. Fortunately, he was caught and sent to jail after we reported him. Fox never seemed to have a problem with his comments. Fox Nation also served as a welcoming hang-out for those longing for then-President Barack Obama’s assassination.

The official content was almost as abhorrent.

Media Matters, which has a good roundup of some past Fox Nation "greatest hits," correctly noted that the site featured “some of the very worst of right-wing commentary, smears, and conspiracy theories.”

Just what our country needs now: more divisive, hate-filled rhetoric and less truth.