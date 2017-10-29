Donald Trump may not be talking about firing Special Counsel Robert Mueller at the moment but Fox & Friends got together with the discredited David Clarke to do the job for him.

You may recall that before he resigned from his post as sheriff of Milwaukee County (and before he got caught plagiarizing), Clarke was under scrutiny because four people, including a baby, died in his jail.

In fact, federal lawsuits have been filed against Clarke over this. And speaking of bodily harm… Clarke has repeatedly called for violence against Trump protesters on Fox airwaves.

But on Fox & Friends, the three cohosts (Pete Hegseth, Ed Henry and Abby Huntsman) seemed too enamored with Clarke to mention any of that to the viewers. However, Huntsman did note that Clarke is now a spokesman for America First Action. She "forgot" to mention that it's a pro-Trump super PAC.

Though Clarke was dressed like he was just about to go ride the range with a posse, it was clear that his real job, at least for this segment, was to discredit Mueller on the morning after it was announced that an indictment is on the way in his Russia investigation.

And Fox was there to help!

Not one of the three Trump lapdogs showed any interest in the facts of the Russia investigation or what may be in the indictment.

Instead, Hegseth – with the tacit consent of his cohosts – all but asked Clarke to attack the Mueller probe. “Is there any way to get past it when you’ve got so many people committed to a narrative already?” Hegseth “asked.” “How do we get the truth, how do we get to the bottom of this?” Of course, what he meant was, how do we discredit Mueller? Because the facts of the case were not discussed.

Clarke knew his cue. “Well, you’re going to have to have somebody other than Robert Mueller and those people investigate this thing,” he said.

For extra smear points, Clarke said the FBI “had a lot of integrity until the Obama administration and Eric Holder leading that thing came along and I’m not blaming the agents for any of this but people at the higher levels, the Robert Muellers and some others…”

As if Clarke is one to question anyone else’s integrity.

In case anyone missed what he was getting at, Clarke said, “People need to begin to question Robert Mueller’s ability … to lead this [Russia investigation].”

The three lapdogs ate up every word.

Huntsman closed by saying, “Good to have you on this morning.”

Watch the propaganda tag team below, from the October 28, 2017 Fox & Friends.