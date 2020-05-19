Crybaby in Chief Donald Trump had nothing more important to do than to attack Fox News host Neil Cavuto last night for warning Americans that taking hydroxychloroquine to prevent coronavirus, as Dear Leader claims to be doing, can be fatal. Yet Fox News has said nothing to defend Cavuto.

After Trump dubiously claimed he’s taking hydroxychloroquine preventively, Cavuto did not hide his horror.

As I’ve previously reported, medical experts have been calling for the FDA to take further action against use of the drug for coronavirus amid growing evidence of its dangers and ineffectiveness. Cavuto wasn't having any of Trump's dismissal of the science:

CAVUTO: That was stunning. … The fact of the matter is, though, when the president said, “What have you got to lose,” in a number of studies – those certainly vulnerable, the population have one thing to lose: their lives.

Cavuto went on to cite several studies that concluded hydroxychloroquine was neither beneficial nor safe. Then he said this:

CAVUTO: The VA study to which the president alluded wasn't a loaded political one, it was a test on patients there. And those who took it in a vulnerable population including those with respiratory or other conditions, they died, I want to stress again they died. If you are in a risky population and you are taking this as a preventative treatment to ward off the virus or in a worst-case scenario, you are dealing with the virus, and you are in this vulnerable population, it will kill you. I cannot stress that enough. This will kill you.

So again, whatever benefits the president says this has, and it certainly has had for those suffering from malaria, dealing with lupus, this is a leap that should not be taken casually by those watching at home who are assuming, well, the president of the United States says it's okay. Even the FDA was very cautious about this unless in a clinical trial safely and deliberately watched. I only make this not to make a political point here, but a life and death point: Be very, very careful.

Well, Trump doesn’t care about studies nor whether Americans die from his latest deadly “miracle cure.” Not when his tender fee fees are on the line! So, as the American death toll soared to over 90,000 from the pandemic, he spent much of his evening attacking Cavuto on Twitter for daring to question him. I won’t dignify the tweets by embedding them here (and besides, Crybaby blocked me so it requires extra effort) but Politico has a good summary:

Trump in turn retweeted half a dozen Twitter posts attacking Cavuto and calling him an “idiot,” “foolish,” “gullible” and “an asshole.” The president chose his own words for the network, saying in a tweet that Fox News, which has generally provided favorable coverage of Trump, “is no longer the same.”

“We miss the great Roger Ailes,” the president wrote. “You have more anti-Trump people, by far, than ever before. Looking for a new outlet!”

Given Cavuto's own serious health challenges, medical science and COVID-19 are life and death matters for him. But in response to that childish, unpresidential outburst, Fox is cowering, not standing up for its own. And Cavuto is not only a host but the senior vice president, anchor and managing editor of business news for both Fox News and Fox Business.

Politico reported late last night that “Fox News did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Trump’s Monday night remarks.” CNN’s Oliver Darcy reported today:

When I asked the network for comment on Monday after Trump's attacks against Cavuto, I was greeted by silence. ... And it's notable that Fox continues to be one of the only media organizations that doesn't vocally defend its talent from the President's barbs.

Fox’s cowardice might be understandable had Cavuto floated some conspiracy theory but he was citing medical science that could save viewers’ lives. On top of that, Trump's doctor released a letter casting doubt on whether Trump was actually taking the drug he was hyping for others.

Fox chose Trump's ego over its own viewers’ lives.

You can watch Cavuto speak the kind of truth Fox won’t back below, from the May 18, 2020 Your World, via Crooks and Liars.