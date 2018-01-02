2018-01-02 16:31:29 -0500

Interesting that Megyn Kelly doesn’t want to acknowledge the obvious truth about her work at Fox News and the obvious impact Right Wing media has had on the environment around it.



Of course these phrases are intended as dog whistles aka bullhorns. The whole point of criticizing the “lamestream media” and any of that is to say “New York media” which is of course a sidestep from “Jewish media”. These guys have been playing these games for over a century. They know that they can’t say that stuff openly, so they cloak it. It’s the same way that they deal with sports – the current hostility toward black football players, the usual dismissal of black basketball players and that sport in general. I’ve actually heard one Right Winger in person be pretty honest about his real feelings about basketball, saying “I don’t feel like watching those monkeys jumping around”. (His preference was to watch the violence in NHL games – where the players are white.) I should also note that there was a sly tip in this direction when Ted Cruz made his little “New York values” comment in the 2016 campaign . He was actually accusing Trump at that moment of being beholden to “Jewish values” and he knew quite well what he was saying at the time.



Kelly’s guest here made a pretty valiant attempt to teach Kelly about the reality of her work at Fox News but she wasn’t able to hear him. He wasn’t saying that racist groups were corrupting terms that she and her friends at Fox News were using in polite discussion, like “mainstream media”. He was saying that she was using terms that were coined by racist groups to cloak their meaning just enough to get them used by the rest of society. There’s a further level to this – in that Kelly must have known this was happening, and where the language was coming from when Roger Ailes would insist they roll it into their lines of the day. So Kelly is either saying that she was deliberately refusing to pay attention (as she appeared to be doing in this clip) or that she was too foolish to know what she was saying. Either result doesn’t speak highly of her work.



Beyond the dismissal of the humanity or accuracy of the people involved in this racism and bigotry, there’s also the key area that Kelly’s guest pointed out, and which we’ve been seeing in earnest for over 14 months now. Namely, there’s a giant wave of emboldened racists and bigots committing hate crimes across this country, and they’ve taken their cue from the Pence White House, from the extremist Right Wingers in Congress, and from AM Radio and Fox News, not to mention all the extreme Right Wing websites that continue to feed the echo chamber. When they see that they can commit utter mayhem in Berkeley or in Charlottesville and have their behavior approved by the Tweeter-in-Chief, not just once but repeatedly, they get the message that it’s open season now. There’s a good reason these guys aren’t wearing the Klan hoods now. As they see it, this is their time to be out and proud – and to attack everyone else to their heart’s content.



This is why many people were truly shocked to see what happened when the Trump campaign in the swing states was able to successfully depress the Democratic Party turnout just enough to get their people across the finish line. It meant that the racists and the deplorables got a huge shot in the arm, and they gleefully went to work. And sadly, this has meant violence in multiple forms being regularly inflicted across this country – and that’s even without dealing with the lesser matter of Trump supporters becoming so emboldened and unhinged that they can no longer conduct a normal conversation without losing their temper and erupting into screaming fury. (I literally just dealt with this over the last weekend, where one Right Winger I spoke to in the neighborhood became so enraged in a normal discussion that he began incoherently shouting and screaming and pounding on the bar in front of us in an embarrassing display.) The hate violence is a much sadder and more dangerous story – it’s the dark side of the notion that “Elections have consequences.” For much of the country, for the people who aren’t the correct race or religion or gender, the consequences here have gone a lot farther than the nastiness of the Pence White House – they’ve gone to the viciousness of the deplorables that Trump regularly inspires to further attacks.