Megyn Kelly may have gotten more than she bargained for when she tried to defend Fox’s attacks on the mainstream media to a reformed white supremacist who said “somebody like me” hears them as a “bullhorn” that shouts, “Jewish media!”

Kelly interviewed reformed white supremacist Christopher Picciolini today on her Megyn Kelly Today show. After he told his story of redemption (caused by kindness and forgiveness from those he had hated), Kelly asked Picciolini, “What are you seeing about what’s happening in our country right now.”

In his ominous reply, Picciolini called this a “very dangerous time.” He sees “a massive growth” in hate groups and hate movements with young people. Many of them feel marginalized and disenchanted, he explained, and the white supremacist movement promises “identity, community and a perceived purpose.”

Picciolini went on to explain how the groups use coded language to camouflage or normalize their intent and purpose:

PICCIOLINI: What we’re calling the “alt-right” or “white nationalism” … I do see them as synonymous, however I also see them as terms that those groups made up themselves, that they actually sat around a table and said, “How can we refer to ourselves to make us seem less hateful?” We used to do that 30 years ago. We used to call ourselves “white [unintelligible]” or “white pride” when, in reality, it was about white supremacy. So these white nationalist groups and these alt-right groups today are, essentially, a better-packaged version of what we were 30 years ago. Because we recognized even then that our shaved heads and our tattoos were turning away the average American white racist who thought we were too edgy. So we decided then, 30 years ago, to blend in, to start to grow out our hair, to trade in our boots for suits, to go to college campuses to recruit, to even get jobs in the military and in law enforcement. And to look and sound like the people we wanted to recruit.

Probably nobody packages racism and white nationalism better than Fox News. There has been a steady stream of it via Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson, Bill O’Reilly, a slew of African Americans serving as designated black attackers and, yes, Megyn Kelly, herself.

Not surprisingly, Kelly changed the subject.

KELLY: Do you believe that there were dog whistles by our now-president to white supremacists? PICCIOLINI: I do believe that there were dog whistles. But to somebody like me, I can tell you that that’s a bullhorn. I heard them loud and clear. When they referred to “globalism” I knew that they were talking about the global Jewish conspiracy. When they used terms like “the liberal media,” those are terms that we used to use but we used to call it “the Jewish media." They’ve learned to massage their language, to make it more palatable.

Kelly interrupted to defend her former employer. But she may have made things worse.

KELLY: Can I just say, Can I just say, I mean, having worked at Fox News for 13 years, we used to criticize the MSM, some would call them the “liberal media” and it didn’t mean that or it meant, you know, “left leaning” - people who were not open minded toward the views of half the country, conservative people. PICCIOLINI: That’s also the power of their marketing and how they can take words that are hateful and massage them to get them into the lexicon to make it normalized. KELLY: So you pick something that is okay, a term that has nothing to do with white supremacy and you adopt it. And to your people, it has a very different meaning, like, with a wink and a nod. PICCIOLINE: Absolutely. … To the people that I was involved with 30 years ago, that is a high five. That is a license to go out and be more violent. And that’s why we’re seeing a rise in hate crimes because they feel as though the administration today – if they’re not supportive of it, are at least turning a blind eye to it.

Fox News is not just turning a blind eye to the dog whistles, they’re helping to normalize and promote them. Remember Fox & Friends cohost Pete Hegseth saying Trump “nailed it” when he failed to denounce Charlottesville white supremacists? Hegseth even called Trump’s remarks a “unifying message.” Hannity went so far as to paint Trump as the real victim of the hideous, violent demonstration in Charlottesville. Mike Huckabee suggested to an agreeable Jeanine Pirro that Trump was being fair, unlike the (too black) Barack Obama who would “jump to a conclusion … like he did in Ferguson, Missouri, which turned out to be totally untrue."

And even before Trump was a candidate, Kelly played the (white) racial victim in the wake of a firestorm over her “assurances” to viewers that Santa Claus and Jesus Christ are/were white. She said, “This would be funny if it were not so telling about our society, in particular the knee-jerk instinct by so many to race bait.”

And that’s not even counting Fox's daily barrage of suggestions that anyone who doesn’t fall in line with Trump is an enemy of America, a terrorist sympathizer - or worse.

Watch this former white supremacist inadvertently explain why Fox News is so dangerous below, from NBC’s January 2, 2018 Megyn Kelly Today, via Raw Story.