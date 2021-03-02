FBI Director Christopher Wray debunked right-wing conspiracy theories when he testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee today that Trump supporters, including many white supremacists, were the ones who attacked the Capitol on January 6. So Fox News decided to cover something else.

From NPR:

FBI Director Christopher Wray, testifying before a Senate panel about the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, said Tuesday that "quite a number" of those arrested so far had militia or white supremacist connections and that "we have not to date seen any evidence of anarchist violence or people subscribing to antifa" involved in the assault.

Wray also told the Senate Judiciary Committee "we have not seen evidence" that fake Trump supporters were involved, as some on the right have alleged.

Deadline's Ted Johnson caught Fox's priority: Poutrage over Dr. Seuss: