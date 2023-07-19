With the world suffering through record-breaking and dangerous heat, Jesse Watters and his cohosts seem worried someone might think climate change is a real problem.

The Washington Post reported today that temperatures reached 110 degrees in Phoenix today for the 19th consecutive day. It went up to 118 yesterday. “High temperatures are forecast to reach 115 degrees or hotter for at least the next week,” The Post said. Furthermore, “Some 58 million people in the United States were expected to experience triple-digit temperatures this week, along with many millions of others enduring heat waves in southern Europe, the Middle East and China.”

But The Five’s conservatives didn't care about the misery of any of those 58 million Americans. No, their concern was for their MAGA politics.

Cohost Jesse Watters got right to it in the opening:

WATTERS: The left rushing to blame global warming for that dangerous heatwave gripping the nation and the world right now. But I think the heat’s getting to their heads. Climate change-obsessed liberals are actually acting crazier than usual. With eco-extremists in Hamburg, Germany literally gluing their hands to airport runways as a way to sound the alarm on how the planets cooked. It wound up blocking plane traffic at two airports for hours until officials ripped the protesters off the concrete. Kamala is also getting herself into somewhat of a sticky situation, while pumping up the climate hysteria, check out this huge gaffe she made.

Of course, German protesters and Kamala Harris gaffes are deflections that have nothing to do with the dangerous climate situation. But anything to keep their viewers from thinking there might be something to climate change, eh?

Nevertheless, “comedian” and total non-climate, non-meteorologist expert Greg Gutfeld, a cohost, explicitly announced that global warming has nothing to do with the heat wave. Asked if he thought the heatwave was due to global warming, Gutfeld said, “Um, no.” Then he immediately deflected to attack Kamala Harris’ gaffe and the activists.

Even worse, Gutfeld suggested targeting climate activists.

GUTFELD: [T]hey actually go home and see their families on holidays, or they'll go on a vacation, they do these things. We have to get all of their personal information out there so that we know when they're traveling, that we get to make it as difficult as possible for them.

JEANINE PIRRO (COHOST): Alright!

GUTFELD: You know, because ... we know, like, if they didn't use planes, trains or automobiles, then I would respect this in a way, but you know they aren't. They're just ruining other people's lives, even temporarily. And I think that's the problem with the climate movement is they've done more to harm the environment than actual pollution, because they were hijacked by extremists.

And you have all this lost opportunities for actual debate. All the people that are -- that have really fresh ideas, whether it's, you know, Bjorn Lomborg or Shellenberger, they're outside the debate because this debate has been hijacked by two people, people seeking status, and people paying for that status.

So, you have the corporations and the people that want to be included in this. They're the ones that are driving this extremism.

If the names “Lomborg” and “Shellenberger” don’t ring a bell, they are Fox-fave non-scientist climate deniers whose work has been discredited by real scientists.

Pirro also went after the German protesters, continuing to suggest they are criminals who represent everyone who cares about climate change.

PIRRO: Well, one of the things that I think we need to recognize is these are like a bunch of spoiled kids. They're trying to be whatever, leftists, they’re trying to make their, you know, what make their voices heard, so to speak.

The truth is, they're doing nothing but engaging in criminal behavior. That is criminal behavior. And the more people let them get away with it, and just move them out of the way, or like take a little knife to make sure the glue comes off, so they don't hurt their hands that are glued to the tarmac, or apparently in Hamburg, they delayed, canceled and diverted 47 flights. I mean, we just let them get away with it.

That’s funny. Pirro longs to see protesters punished for interfering with flights in Hamburg, but she was all for interfering with our democratic electoral process on January 6, 2021. From Media Matters:

Pirro was a full-throated supporter of targeting Congress on January 6 in the effort to overturn Biden’s victory. In her opening monologue on January 2, 2021, she compared the upcoming certification of the Electoral College in Congress to Washington crossing the Delaware, saying election “irregularities were beyond minimal” and “January 6 will tell us whether there are any in Congress willing to battle for the America that those soldiers fought for, the one that you and I believe in.” [That video is below]

During that same hour, in an interview with Trump administration official Peter Navarro, she embraced the theory that Pence could object to the certification of the elections on January 6 and create a “10-day window” to overturn the Electoral College’s vote for Biden.

Off Fox and behind the scenes, Pirro was making moves in support of Trump’s anti-democracy campaign. According to a report in The Washington Post, Pirro successfully urged the Trump campaign to financially assist the sinister efforts underway in the Willard Hotel “war room” and help pay for the hotel rooms populated by Bernie Kerik, John Eastman, Steve Bannon, and others plotting to subvert the election and focusing their efforts on January 6.

And, as I wrote in January 2022, “that’s not counting her 32-year marriage to a tax-fraud felon (she co-signed many of the returns) with reported mob ties who had been on retainer to Donald Trump. Pirro successfully lobbied Trump to pardon her ex just before leaving office.”

Pirro went on to say the protesters should have been left with their hands glued to the floor, without food, peeing on themselves, etc. “You know what? That’s the only way to treat ‘em. They’re criminals, shut ‘em down and end it,” she declared.

You can watch Fox try to hoodwink millions of Americans into believing our melting planet is not melting below, from the July 17, 2023 The Five, via Media Matters.