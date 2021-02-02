The remains of Officer Brian Sicknick, who died during the January 6, 2021 insurrection, arrived at the Capitol tonight. But for some reason, Blue Lives stopped mattering so much to Fox.
Justin Baragona and Media Matters’ Andrew Lawrence got the screen grabs:
CNN and MSNBC: Live coverage of Officer Snitnick's remains arriving at the Capitol.— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) February 3, 2021
Hannity: Woman ejected from Lakers game for heckling LeBron. pic.twitter.com/H2zwBdcH08
Fox News continues to ignore the ceremony, because apparently it's more important to give Scott Atlas airtime to talk shit about Dr. Fauci. pic.twitter.com/2EnqR4zHdJ— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) February 3, 2021
By the way, Atlas was on Fox earlier today, arguing that teachers don’t need to be vaccinated. Apparently, one appearance a day of this quack is not enough for Fox.
Laura Ingraham finally dips in to provide Fox News' first coverage of Officer Snicknick lying in honor at the Capitol Rotunda, airing about 20 seconds of the president and first lady paying their respects. pic.twitter.com/23KNuM8e8r— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) February 3, 2021