The remains of Officer Brian Sicknick, who died during the January 6, 2021 insurrection, arrived at the Capitol tonight. But for some reason, Blue Lives stopped mattering so much to Fox.

Justin Baragona and Media Matters’ Andrew Lawrence got the screen grabs:

CNN and MSNBC: Live coverage of Officer Snitnick's remains arriving at the Capitol.



Hannity: Woman ejected from Lakers game for heckling LeBron. pic.twitter.com/H2zwBdcH08 — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) February 3, 2021

Fox News continues to ignore the ceremony, because apparently it's more important to give Scott Atlas airtime to talk shit about Dr. Fauci. pic.twitter.com/2EnqR4zHdJ — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) February 3, 2021

By the way, Atlas was on Fox earlier today, arguing that teachers don’t need to be vaccinated. Apparently, one appearance a day of this quack is not enough for Fox.