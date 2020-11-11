The Daily Show caught just about every Fox News personality not just on the side of conceding elections but attacking Democrats for not doing so – in 2018.

Although you may be tempted to throw up your hands and say “both sides do it!” in response, you should know that the races Fox complained Democrats didn’t quickly concede in 2018 were close races in Florida and Georgia plus a Florida recount. Donald Trump did not lose this election by a close margin.

So, enjoy the Foxies with proverbial egg on their faces below, courtesy of The Daily Show.