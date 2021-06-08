Those “cancel culture” haters and police lovers at Fox News have refused to run an ad about the violence inflicted on law enforcers on January 6 and that rips the GOP.

The Meidas Touch PAC, run by three brothers, reportedly paid Fox News $185,000 to run its ad at various times between June 6 and June 15.

“[Ben] Meiselas and his two brothers, Brett and Jordan, said they placed the ad buy as they have in the past, but were informed over the phone on Friday that the cable network would not air the ad and were not given a reason,” The Los Angeles Times reported. “Fox News has never before refused to air one of their ads without offering suggestions for edits, they said.”

We can probably all make a good guess as to why Fox doesn’t want to air the ad. Its name, alone, is contrary to Fox News’ mission: “GOP Betrayed America.” The ad shows some of the horrific January 6th violence as well as several law enforcers talking about what happened to them on that day.

One of the officers in the ad is DC Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone who had a heart attack after he was shot with his Taser gun and beaten with a flagpole on January 6th. In the ad, he says, “It’s been very difficult seeing elected officials and other individuals whitewash the events of that day or downplay what happened." The ad shows a montage of elected officials, all Republican.

The ad ends with: “GOP BETRAYED AMERICA” and “WE WILL NEVER FORGET.” Tucker Carlson and the GOP are doing their best not just to make Fox viewers forget but to rewrite the day’s history. At the same time, Republicans have blocked a bipartisan investigation into the insurrection.

The PAC says it is expanding its buy for the ad on other networks. Meanwhile, it has gone viral on social media. According to the LA Times, the ad has gotten more than a million views on Twitter. Brian Williams aired it as during his MSNBC newscast last night.

Watch the ad the Murdochs’ Fox News is hiding from its viewers below: