Thanks to The Daily Show, we can definitively state that Fox News business experts didn’t see the Liz Truss train wreck coming. That’s an understatement!

The video begins with FBN host Larry Kudlow gushing, “The new British prime minister, Liz Truss, has laid out a terrific supply side economic growth plan, which looks a lot like Kevin McCarthy’s Commitment to America plan.” Later, he said, “The U.S. should learn from her leadership, it’s fantastic!” and “She’s my kind of gal!”

Host Stuart Varney was seen saying, “Wouldn’t it be wonderful if she were pointing the way for America?”

Right-wing economist Art Laffer said, “Now, you’re going to watch Britain perform, out-perform the rest of the world.”

And more!

Watch it below for some laughs at Fox Business’ expense, via The Daily Show.