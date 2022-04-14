Putinista Tucker Carlson said, “I am honestly confused” as to why “we’re sending all these guns” to Ukraine instead of the Mexican border.

Tucker Carlson broke from his colleagues’ fawning coverage of Gov. Greg Abbott’s border stunt of busing asylum seekers to Washington, D.C. in order to demand that Abbott start a war instead.

Carlson said this in a teaser for the upcoming discussion (not seen in the video below, but you can view it here):

CARLSON: So millions of foreign nationals have streamed into our country over our Southern border, the Biden administration has welcomed them here, completely transforming the United States. Texas could shut it down, of course, they are a border, they could send their National Guard there. Would that provoke a confrontation? Maybe. Would it be worth it? Obviously.

But they're not doing that. Instead, they're sending migrants to Washington, D.C. on buses. Will that solve the problem or could it just be political theater? Well, you decide.

To be clear, seeking asylum at the border is a perfectly legal process for a migrant to enter the U.S. But Carlson, who laughably claims his show is the sworn enemy of lying, despite admitting that he lies to viewers, smeared the migrants as “illegal” – while white supremacist Carlson tacitly acknowledged he fears all immigrants from Latin America:

CARLSON: So, moving a bus of 23 illegal aliens into Washington, D.C. It's like -- it's almost like a meme. Why not just move them back to the countries they came from? Why not take Texas National Guard and keep them from coming into our country? Oh, that's too hard.

But Texas is apparently taking some steps to slow the massive surge of migration about to hit this country. It is about to get even bigger.

Carlson loves to play “man-of-the-people,” even though he has acknowledged being an “extraordinarily loaded” trust fund baby long before he started earning Murdoch millions pushing his phony populism. But Carlson didn't care that Abbott’s “inspection” stunt at the border is snarling international trade during one of the busiest weeks of the year and stressing the already-stressed supply chain. On Saturday, five state senators from the border region asked Abbott in a letter to reconsider his directive, saying the increased inspections were “generating delays and stalling the movement of goods at the ports of entry,” reported The Texas Tribune.

No, Carlson is so afraid of migrants, he wants the border closed altogether, with guns. He introduced guest Todd Bensman, of the innocuous-sounding Center for Immigration Studies. it's actually an anti-immigrant extremist group, designated as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

“Part of my skepticism about this theater,” Carlson said, is that “It is greatly frustrating to people in other parts of the country that Texas hasn't just shut down its own border.” Yeah, I’m sure Carlson has his finger right on the pulse of everyday Americans.

Bensman agreed that busing migrants was “a bit of a sideshow,” but he was all in for shutting down the border – because blackmail the Mexicans!!!

BENSMAN. Well, I agree. I think that the busing of migrants to Washington, D.C. is a bit of a sideshow to the main event, which is that the Abbott administration is shutting down trade with Mexico. They're saying that they're doing it with enhanced safety inspections at the border at all these -- the biggest ports of entry in America, actually, for trucking, Laredo, and also far in El Paso as well, just shutting those bridges down with inspections, essentially, and they won't say exactly what I think they want to say, which is we're going to do this to you, Mexico until you clean up your side of the border of the mass migration that's coming.

Now, to me, it seems like it's a leverage point. I think that they are hoping to get the Biden administration and the Mexican governors to respond to this. It is proving to be a major muscle that the Texas -- that the State of Texas is able to flex, and they have a deal now reportedly with the Governor of Nuevo Leon, who is -- they're going to announce shortly, some kind of a deal where we, in Texas lift this embargo on our side in exchange for border security on their side.

Very interesting play. I've never seen a state be able to force an issue like this.

But Carlson wants war – and he threw in a comment that will probably help keep him “essential” to Kremlin state TV:

CARLSON: I mean, the problem is that Mexican governors and the Biden administration share a common contempt for America's current population and want to change it. So, I mean, it's hard to see how this moves them to action.

We're sending all these guns to protect Ukraine's border, why wouldn't we do the same in Texas to protect the American border? Why won't Governor Abbott do that? I honestly am confused.

Bensman defended Abbott with the false claim that his Operation Lone Star, which these latest stunts are part of, is a big success and the only reason it isn’t an even bigger success is because of the Biden administration.

In reality, Operation Lone Star has infuriated the National Guard, wasted resources and cost taxpayers $2 billion that could have been spent improving the lives of Texans. Abbott, on the other hand, is lining his pockets by fundraising off it.

BENSMAN: Well, you know, listen, the State of Texas has got Operation Lone Star. They've spent close to $4 billion on, you know, plugging the holes in the line left by Border Patrol, off doing processing duty and babysitting and bringing water to migrants while we're processing them in. So they're not out there doing drug interdiction and that sort of thing.

And I think to the extent that the State can do something, they are, but ultimately, the State of Texas, if they were to round up migrants and bring them to the International Bridge and try to drop them off, they would be stopped by the Biden administration, C.B.P., blue uniforms on the bridges, you couldn't -- I don't think that they can get past our own people to the midway point of the bridge, and that's really I think, ultimately, what the problem is.

But sicko Carlson won't stop trying to endanger and/or kill more Americans.

CARLSON: It will be interesting to see who wins that fight, but it would be nice to have a fight because the country is disappearing. So maybe, it's worth having. I don't know.

Of course, Carlson won't be putting his cowardly rear end near any fight. That’s for the people he pretends to care about.

You can watch the latest reason we need a Marina Ovsyannikova for Carlson and the Murdochs below, from the April 13, 2022 Tucker Carlson Tonight.