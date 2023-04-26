#LyingTucker Carlson suggests he was fired for telling important truths. Or trying to do so.

CARLSON: One of the first things you realize when you step outside the noise for a few days is how many genuinely nice people there are in this country. Kind and decent people, people who really care about what's true and a bunch of hilarious people. Also a lot of those. It's got to be the majority of the population, even now. So that's heartening.

I hope Tuckums isn’t counting himself among that group because Carlson is nothing if not vicious and a liar. He has deliberately endangered people and his lies were some of the most shocking revelations from the Dominion defamation case. We learned about Carlson saying in private messages how much he hates Donald Trump (only to be followed up by pretending he didn’t mean it, followed up by groveling to Trump). We also learned that Carlson tried to get a reporter fired for telling the truth about Dominion voting machines. Ironically, that reporter, Jacqui Heinrich still has her job while Carlson is the one who got fired. I'll bet there's been some extra pep in Heinrich's step this week.

Carlson – the guy who spent time on his show attacking M&Ms - went on to whine about how important topics are ignored on television. Never mind that last year he crowed about how much freedom he had at Fox News. “Some of the stuff that we've produced has not been popular with, like, NBC and CNN,” Carlson said in April, 2022, “but Fox has stood behind us completely. … It’s a little weird to wake up at 52 and realize you work for the last stronghold of free speech in all mass media.”

Apparently, he has changed his mind:

CARLSON: The other thing you notice when you take a little time off is how unbelievably stupid most of the debates you see on television are. They're completely irrelevant. They mean nothing. In five years, we won't even remember that we have them. Trust me, as someone who's participated. And yet, at the same time, and this is the amazing thing, the undeniably big topics, the ones that will define our future, get virtually no discussion at all. War, civil liberties, emerging science, demographic change, corporate power, natural resources.

When was the last time you heard a legitimate debate about any of those issues? It's been a long time. Debates like that are not permitted in American media. Both political parties and their donors have reached consensus on what benefits them, and they actively collude to shut down any conversation about it.

Poor Carlson! I’m sure he suffered every day for his multi-million-dollar salary. And yet, Poor Tuckums was reportedly amid negotiations for renewing his contract when he was ousted. But the clear suggestion is that the big, bad terrible media (that he planned to stay with) had squelched his yearning for deep and profound discussion.

Then the lying, already-loaded-before-Fox elitist went on to pretend he’s some kind man-of-the-people truth teller, albeit one who seems hellbent on destroying the America we know and most of us love. Or to put it another way, Tucker plans to keep fighting his war on America while he continues to pose as a regular guy.

CARLSON: Suddenly, the United States looks very much like a one-party state. That's a depressing realization, but it's not permanent. Our current orthodoxies won't last. They're brain dead. Nobody actually believes them. Hardly anyone's life is improved by them. This moment is too inherently ridiculous to continue, and so it won't.

The people in charge know this. That's why they're hysterical and aggressive. They're afraid. They've given up persuasion. They're resorting to force. But it won't work. When honest people say what's true, calmly and without embarrassment, they become powerful. At the same time, the liars who've been trying to silence them shrink, and they become weaker. That’s the iron law of the universe: true things prevail. Where can you still find Americans saying true things? There aren’t many places left, but there are some, and that's enough. As long as you can hear the words, there is hope. See you soon.

Sadly, that last sentence is probably the one bit of truth in Carlson's spiel.

My theory is that Carlson was fired over January 6 lies that could cost the network but I'll have more on that another time.

Meanwhile, you can watch #LyingTuckerCarlson lie again below, via an April 26, 2023 tweet time-stamped 8:01 PM (ET), which is just when his old Fox News show would have begun. Underneath is the hilarious Lincoln Project video that sums up the real guy.