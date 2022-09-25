Tucker Carlson just doesn’t get why women are angry about their loss of reproductive freedom. But, in enlisting Lila Rose to spread anti-choice lies and propaganda, Mr. Carlson underscored precisely why women are pissed!

Tucker, who believes that unwed mothers are “irresponsible” harlots, began with commentary about how we once thought of Dr. Oz’s TV program as “a celebrity freak show.” But now we realize that he has “more interesting and more honest guests.” His graphic was "Baby Lives Matter" with an illustration of a baby bottle - a ridiculous image given that fetuses don't drink from bottles. As an example of these interesting and honest guests, Tucker played video of Lila Rose, the sweet-faced Madonna of the anti-abortion movement, bravely holding her own against a nasty, pro-choice woman in Dr. Oz’s audience. Not surprisingly, in her courageous rebuttal, Rose articulated the same old, same old “pro-life” lies and propaganda which included a defense of women being forced to have rape babies.

Carlson quipped that this was “kind of an amazing exchange” before he introduced Lila who, on Fox, is quite the revered figure. Tucker, not a mental health clinician, said about the woman in the Oz audience, that “nose ring girl is clearly damaged, she’s mad. Deeply made about something” and added that Lila remained calm throughout the exchange. He praised Lila who “showed” how “you really do win an argument…by calmly saying what your think.”

Ignoring 10 year-old girls impregnated by their rapist, and women denied an abortion for a fetus without a skull, Lila smiled sweetly as she credited her movement for “fighting for human life” against “the evil of abortion.”

Carlson provided validation by saying that even though Lila doesn’t dismiss the “suffering” of those who seek abortion, she also says that “abortion, in killing this child, hurts the woman, too, and maybe that’s why there is so much rage around this issue.”

Rose informed us that she and her group are launching a video project showing women who regret their abortion – one of the major myths of the anti-abortion movement. The propaganda continued with her claim that “meta data” shows “serious mental health risks for women who have had abortions – another debunked myth.

Carlson, who cares so much about women, concluded with a standard anti-abortion attack on Planned Parenthood: “If you care about women, as they say they do at Planned Parenthood, but they don’t care about women, they care about more abortions.”

Tucker, Carlson, in validating Lila Rose’s anti-choice lies, clearly demonstrates that he’s the one who really doesn’t care about women!

You can watch it below, from the September 14, 2022 Tucker Carlson Tonight.