He also tells Media Matters to “Go f*** yourself.”

Another day, another leak of unflattering videos of Tucker Carlson.

Today, Media Matters published three leaked videos. In the first one below, Carlson chats with Piers Morgan before an appearance on Morgan’s Fox Nation show. First, the two chatted about how nice everyone at the company is. Carlson, in what is now an ironic moment, said, “Yeah, they really mean it from the owners on down. It's cool. … you know, people are nice in this company, I think. They've always been nice to me, anyway.”

Then came this:

CARLSON: [I]f we're going to talk about sex, I'd love to hit some of the fine points of technique, but, you know, but it's your show. It's totally up to you.

MORGAN: We can certainly talk about your sexual technique, especially after your tanning testicles last week.

CARLSON: Not mine! We'll speak in more general terms, but I've got something to add.

Alas, we may never know what sexual techniques Carlson wanted to enlighten us about. Media Matters notes that there was no such discussion in the ensuing interview. Also, “tanning testicles” refers to Carlson’s suggested solution for the supposed drop in testosterone levels.

Media Matters also obtained the videos The New York Times reported it had obtained, in which Carlson can be heard referring to his “postmenopausal fans” and a woman as “yummy.” Carlson’s reference to his fans is in the second video below.

But in the pièce de résistance, the final video, Carlson went off on Media Matters while on the set of the Tucker Carlson Tonight show.

In this last video, Carlson said that an unidentified person’s girlfriend is “kind of yummy.” Then, apparently aware that it would not be a good look for him if the comment were made public, he shouted, “Just kidding! Just kidding! In case this is being pulled off the bird [i.e. the satellite]! Yeah, the bird!”

He added, “Hey, Media Matters for America, go fuck yourself.” He continued, “That’s the first thing I want to say tonight. The second thing is: totally kidding. I don't even know what his girlfriend looks like. And if I did, I would not find her yummy.”

We still don’t know who is leaking these videos or why. I wrote a bit more about this in my previous post.

Meanwhile, you can watch more behind-the-scenes recordings of Carlson below, via Media Matters.