Yes, you read that right: Before Tucker Carlson joined the right-wing smearing section against Hunter Biden, Carlson asked the then-VP’s son for a letter of recommendation when Buckley Carlson was applying to college.

As part of the right-wing civil war between Kyle Rittenhouse’s former attorney Lin Wood and Rittenhouse-lover Tucker Carlson, Wood released documents doxxing both Carlson and the president’s son. The emails show that Hunter Biden not only provided the letter but Carlson praised him as "so nice" and hoped "we can all get dinner soon."

Read the rest at Crooks and Liars.

(Carlson image via screen grab)