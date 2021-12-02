Attorney Lin Wood has gone from Fox News hero to potential legal foe. He claims he’s going to sue Fox hosts Dan Bongino, Tucker Carlson and the hosts of Fox & Friends over criticisms of Wood’s representation of their beloved Killer Kyle Rittenhouse.

From The Daily Beast:

After fellow right-wingers criticized him for his actions while representing Rittenhouse—particularly citing how he kept his client behind bars for an extended period of time—Lin Wood, the controversial defamation lawyer and Q-touting conspiracy theorist, has responded with a slew of legal threats. The resulting war of words has deteriorated to such a degree that now Wood has resorted to mocking the physical appearance of Bongino’s skull and “bruis[ed]” left eye.

After last month’s not-guilty verdict, Rittenhouse sat down for an interview with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson. The teenager ripped into both Wood and another ex-attorney, John Pierce, claiming the duo took “advantage” of him. After the interview’s airing, Wood claimed to The Daily Beast that the teen was being “manipulated” to speak out against his ex-lawyer.

Now Lin is accusing both Bongino and Carlson of being part of the “deep state,” and he claims that defamation suits are coming against them as well as the hosts of Fox & Friends and “all republishers of the false accusation of Kyle Rittenhouse.” That includes Reps. Dan Crenshaw and Marjorie Taylor Greene, as well as Pizzagate conspiracy theorist Jack Posobiec, according to The Daily Beast.

You may recall that Wood was once hailed by Fox hosts for representing a former right-wing hero Nicholas Sandmann.

Sad!

(Wood image via screen grab)