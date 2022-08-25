Tucker Carlson’s attacks on the transgender community reached a new high – or is it low – when he provided free air time for a guy who goes around wearing - wait for it – sandwich boards full of anti-transgender lies claiming that gender-affirming care for youth is really child-abuse – a message totally endorsed by his host and anti-transgender soulmate!

Thursday night, a very angry Tucker began the interview by shouting that “Billboard Chris travels the country with signs opposing puberty blockers.” He introduced Christopher Elston, a Canadian insurance broker – not a doctor or any type of clinician with an expertise in transgender issues for youth.

In response to Tucker’s question of why he does this, Elston responded that he’s a dad of two girls in this age group “where all these girls are identifying as boys.” He sourced data from a British study, now making the rounds of Christian websites, which shows an increase in girls who receive gender treatment. He said he was “concerned about the medical abuse going on” and asserted that “we have the biggest child abuse scandal in modern medical history” because children are “being given puberty blockers when they are 10 years old and given the opposite sex hormones which are sterilizing them.”

FACT CHECK: This is a lie. According to the esteemed medical site, The Lancet, “puberty blockers are falsely claimed to cause infertility and to be irreversible, despite no substantiated evidence.” As Elston was speaking, Carlson vigorously nodded his head and said, “Yes.” Also, the World Professional Association for Transgender Health recommends starting puberty blockers at 14.

Elston’s strange stream of consciousness got even more bizarre. He claimed that “they” remove girls’ wombs and boys’ penises. He expressed concern that a leading transgender health association has lowered the recommended age of genital surgery to 17 and breast surgery to 15 – a decision based on real science and not sandwich boards!

Setting death threats in motion, he spoke of a California clinic which removed the breasts of 13 year old girls – an assertion based on a clinical study of chest dysphoria, involving two 13 year old girls. He added that 16 year old boys are being castrated – an incendiary non-medical term used in place of the medically correct orchiectomy, for which the minimum recommended age is 18.

In perhaps the most jaw dropping commentary, he informed us that he’s “out there to help children be who they really are, which is children intact so they can grow up and figure out what they want to do as adults.” He (again, NOT a clinician) preached that “we be medically transitioning children.”

Tucker (Not a clinician) chimed in with the necessary ant-trans propaganda message: “We shouldn’t be mutilating them or sterilizing them. I hope that you are bringing attention to the reality of what’s happening. We can debate the trans question, but I don’t feel there’s any debate over whether we should be allowed, which doctors should be allowed to mutilate children.”

He profusely thanked “Billboard Chris” for appearing.

Right. We need to take the advice of an anti-trans “activist” who, in Canada, was arrested for harassing a transgender politician and who took video of himself stalking and haranguing a Canadian gender consultant. (So, “terrorist” – yeah)

And it does seem like more than a coincidence that Elston appeared on Carlson’s show at the same time that the “Libs of TikTok,” “one of the preeminent homophobic and transphobic spaces on Twitter,” is inciting its readership to harass and threaten Boston Children's Hospital over totally bogus claims that the hospital is performing hysterectomies on young girls. The situation is so bad that hospital employees have been warned about the threats and law enforcement has become involved.

This false "mutilation" claim was, as Media Matters reported, advanced by Tucker Carlson before the Billboard Chris interview. RealClear Politics has the video of Carlson's vicious and libelous soliloquy. It should be noted that Tucker Carlson says the “Libs of TikTok” “is journalism more trustworthy than the NY Times.”

But what made this interview so insidious is that neither Billboard Chris nor Tucker Carlson made any attempt to provide the real-world, medical-based fact that forcing children into a cisgender role can cause suicide and that “delays in prescribing puberty blockers and hormones may in fact worsen mental health symptoms for trans youth.” Neither Billboard Chris nor Tucker Carlson acknowledged the reality that “major medical organizations such as the American Academy of Pediatrics have encouraged doctors and parents to take a gender-affirming approach to a transgender child’s care.”

Besides, how is this Tucker Carlson’s business? Oh, right, it’s not about concern for children’s welfare, cuz if it were, he would be talking about things like American child poverty and food deprivation. Rather, it’s about spreading hate and lies. But the pastor of the very Christian “Awaken Church” says that Tucker Carlson is “a great man” who should be “blessed,” so it’s all good…

Check out this hate-filled cesspool from the August 18, 2022 Tucker Carlson Tonight.