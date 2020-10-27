As the COVID-19 pandemic soars, Donald Trump's big concern is Fox News programming giving too much air time to campaign speeches by former President Barack Obama and former Vice President Joe Biden.

With the helicopter noise in the video, it’s hard to hear what Trump was saying. But I discerned this:

TRUMP: Fox puts [Obama] on all the time, and they put sleepy Joe on all the time. …

What they should do is show the picture of sleepy Joe yesterday when he rushed to Pennsylvania because he saw that I had 25,000 people at each event. …

Fox is very disappointing. … This would not have happened with Roger Ailes, I can tell you that.

In a tweet, Trump suggested that Fox is the reason he’s losing in the polls. At the same time he claimed “Real Polls have us winning everywhere!”

The biggest difference between now and 2016 is @FoxNews. They are a whole different deal. Despite this, our campaign is doing much better, with bigger crowds and even more (much!) enthusiasm, than we had in 2016. Big Debate & SCOTUS Win! Real Polls have us winning everywhere! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2020

FACT CHECK: Real polls have Trump losing bigly. FiveThirtyEight gives him a 12% chance of winning re-election. Dave Wasserman of the Cook Political Report says this:

Btw, virtually none of this assessment has anything to do with early turnout data, which tells us next to nothing about the vote preferences of the final electorate.



It's based on a body of polling data that's fundamentally different from 2016's polls. — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) October 26, 2020

But this is no time for complacency. If you haven't already, make a plan to vote and VOTE!

You can watch Trump talk to reporters on October 27, 2020 below, via The Hill. You can find all the information you need to vote for every state at Vote.org.