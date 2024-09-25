Fox’s Bret Baier said Donald Trump is “the real hold up” to another debate with Kamala Harris on Fox News.

The Special Report host dropped the surprising news to Hugh Hewitt yesterday. Baier said he believes “the Harris campaign would do a Fox debate.” Donald Trump, on the other hand, “has come to the conclusion that there really shouldn’t be another debate.”

Baier said he had thought a Fox debate "would be like a bug zapper in the backyard” for Trump, meaning that “he couldn't get away from the light of 70 million viewers,” and would agree to do it.

Apparently not. “I'm getting the sense from him and the campaign that they aren't moving past it, and the real hold up is not the Harris campaign and Fox, it's the former president," Baier added.

Trump previously attacked Harris, with lies, for having turned down a Fox News debate. Earlier this month, former Fox News anchor Chris Wallace said he thinks there’s a “0% chance” Harris would debate Trump on Fox.

Chris Wallace Says There Is '0% Chance' Harris Will Appear For Debate On Fox News pic.twitter.com/rxNNxA9aot — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 13, 2024

But maybe she’s changed her mind or Fox offered new terms she agreed to? Whatever made Harris change her mind, it speaks volumes about Trump that he's too afraid to square off against her on the network that recently paid $787.5 million for promoting pro-Trump election lies.

Bret Baier undoubtedly has an inside scoop. You can watch him below, from the September 24, 2024 The Hugh Hewitt show.