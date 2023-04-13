A must-read article about Rupert Murdoch and the succession drama to come at his media empire includes a jaw-dropping anecdote about Murdoch’s fourth wife.

From the Vanity Fair article, by Gabriel Sherman:

Murdoch’s new wife [Jerry Hall] despised Trump—and let Murdoch know it. “During dinners we had with Jerry and Rupert, Jerry wouldn’t hold back,” [Tom] Cashin, Hall’s friend, said. According to a source, Murdoch wanted to buy a house in Florida to be closer to Mar-a-Lago, but Hall refused. Hall told friends she was alarmed by Trump’s lack of qualifications or respect for the office. At a lunch shortly after the 2016 election, Hall asked Trump to reroute the Dakota Access Pipeline away from Native American reservations that were protesting the project. Trump responded by asking if she wanted to serve in his administration as head of the Bureau of Indian Affairs. “It was horrible. I couldn’t wait to get away,” she later told friends.

Hall is a former model and the long-time partner of Mick Jagger. She is not known to be Native American nor does she appear to have any credentials in public policy.

I highly recommend the entire article. It discusses Murdoch's relationship with Trump, the Dominion case, the family dynamics that will come into play after Murdoch's death and it reveals that Murdoch has been in much worse health than we knew, including a hospital stay from COVID.

