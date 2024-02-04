not

Donald Trump did not say he was not guilty of any of the 91 felonies with which he has been charged.

During her softball interview on Fox News today, Trump fangirl Maria Bartiromo asked her favorite pu**y grabber about the four criminal trials he is facing this year (not counting the recently-concluded New York fraud trial that could result in an eye-popping financial judgment and the loss of his ability to do business there): “You've got 91 counts, felony counts against you. You've got four indictments, you could be in trial this year, and you could - do you think about that?” she asked.

No, Trump ludicrously claimed, because he’s such a brave warrior for the country.

TRUMP: No, because it's all about courage. You have to have courage for the country. If I didn't run or if I was in fifth place. I wouldn't have any indictments. I wouldn't have any problem. They went after me from before I even announced because they said we have to do it all. These aren't indictments. These are Biden indictments –

BARTIROMO: How you gonna get through –

TRUMP: Washington, D.C. I just get through things, whatever it is. I'm doing this for the country. I didn't need this. I could have had the greatest life. Look at this. I could have had a nice time instead of doing a nice, fair but tough interview with you. I could have had a very nice time in my life. I could have enjoyed it. But I enjoy it anyway because we're gonna make America great again.

This country is failing. This nation is failing. And it's incompetent people like Biden. Who wants open borders? Who wants high interest rates? Who wants bad education? Who wants all of this stuff? Who wants a woke military? Our country's going to hell. And it's an honor for me. I really say anytime I get indicted, it's an honor because I'm doing it for you and the people agree with it.

First of all, if you believe for one second that Trump considers it an honor to be indicted or that he’s doing anything for the country and not himself, I’ve got a Trump University diploma to sell you. Secondly, Trump is as big a coward as he is a liar.

But what really struck me is that Trump said not a word about being innocent of any crime, not having committed any of the acts he has been accused of, nor being found not guilty by a jury.

He just wants to paint our criminal justice system as the real or bigger criminal and pretend he’s doing it on behalf of others.

America, we can and should do better.

You can watch Maria Bartiromo’s lapdog interview below, from the February 4, 2024 Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo.