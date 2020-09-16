Fox & Friends host Steve Doocy had to break the news to Donald Trump, on the air, that his “agreement” to appear every Monday on Fox & Friends has not been agreed to by Fox.

While the west coast burned, a hurricane bore down on the gulf goast and the coronavirus pandemic continued raging, Trump had nothing better to do yesterday morning than to shoot the breeze for three-quarters of an hour with his Fox Friends. Trump figured he had nothing better to do almost every Monday from now on, too.

At the beginning of their chat, Trump said, “Great to be with my friends. I think we’re going to do this, we’ve agreed to do it once a week in the morning, and I look forward to it like the old days.”

Cohost Steve Doocy exclaimed, “That’s an exclusive right there!”

Trump continued, “You have great people working for you. You don’t have to even get involved, you have the best people, and you do actually and we’ve agreed to do it mostly on Monday. We’re going to do it mostly on Monday and if we have to Tuesday because, like yesterday, we, we’re out in a different part of the world.”

Cohost Ainlsey Earhardt laughably pretended the show is not in the business of promoting Trump. “We’ve also invited Joe Biden to come on our show, too, many times, Mr. President,” she chirped.

“But he hasn’t called us back,” Doocy added.

That gave Trump a platform to attack Biden without pushback.

TRUMP: I have a feeling he’s not going to do it. He’s going to need the teleprompter and you don’t want to give the answers early. He’s getting the answers from the fake news. It’s hard to believe. The whole thing is crazy. I’ve never seen it. Nobody’s ever seen anything like it. They give him the questions, and then he reads the answers, and everybody knows he’s doing it, and nobody says it, it’s the craziest thing I’ve ever seen. I think I should try that sometime, I’m going to do that. Let’s see if they do it.

Rather than ask Trump for evidence of such a claim, cohost Brian Kilmeade kissed up. “You have a teleprompter, you don’t use it, you kind of wing it in your live events," he said. (Editor’s note: This part got left out of our video, below, but it's here, at 0.14.

At the end of the interview, Kilmeade kissed up again. “We’re going to do it every week?”

“I look forward to it,” Trump said. “Yeah, we’re going to do it every week. Every Monday, I think they said, and if we can’t do it on a Monday, we’ll do it on a Tuesday.”

“Sounds good,” Kilmeade said.

But Doocy wore an expression of a guy about to deliver some bad news to his bestie. “You may want to do it every week, but Fox has not committed to that. We’re going to take it on a case by case basis,” Doocy said.

Then, he reiterated that Biden is welcome to spend 47 minutes on the show, too.

Whether or not Fox will actually hold the line against Trump’s desire to literally take over about a third of the show remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, you can watch what may be Fox & Friends’ only fact check of Trump ever, below, from the September 15, 2020 Fox & Friends. And do check out the angry look on Kilmeade’s face as Doocy bursts Trump’s balloon.