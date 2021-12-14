Donald Trump’s “History Tour” with disgraced former Fox host Bill O’Reilly looks like another losing venture for President P***y Grabber.

The Daily Beast reported that there were many empty seats at both the first and second stops for the pair, each of whom has been accused of sexual misconduct multiple times.

This should give you an idea- I don’t have an estimate. Each person paid $138 or more - some people paid thousands for VIP access. pic.twitter.com/i43Zr2FB5h — Brittany Wallman (@BrittanyWallman) December 12, 2021

Lots of Patriots here in Orlando for the History Tour with President Trump and @BillOReilly 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/S4Q3C7wgHE — Jared Caban (@Jared_Caban) December 12, 2021

We noted in July that tickets were not selling well, especially in comparison to other events, such as Michelle Obama’s book tour, a comparison sure to infuriate the Obama-phobic Trump.

On December 7, Newsweek reported that “thousands of tickets” remained unsold, just a few days before the pair kicked off the tour at the FLA Live Arena in Sunset, Florida, on December 11.

The Ticketmaster website where people can purchase the tickets shows that there more than a thousand seats are available at the FLA Live Arena, as well as at the Anway Center in Orlando on December 12.

There are still several hundred available to buy at the American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas, where Trump and O'Reilly will speak on December 19, with the show at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, on December 18 also having more than 200 tickets left.

Sad!

(Trump image via Crooks and Liars)