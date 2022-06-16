Today’s hearing is set to begin at 1 PM ET and will reportedly focus on the campaign to pressure Mike Pence to overturn the election results. We’ve got it live streaming after the jump.
Feel free to share your thoughts and observations in our comments section, below.
(Pence image via screen grab)
John McKee commented 2022-06-16 16:34:05 -0400 · Flag
‘The mills of the gods grind slowly, but they grind exceeding fine.’
- 3rd century Greek philosopher Sextus Empiricus
John McKee commented 2022-06-16 16:29:28 -0400 · Flag
Have patience, Scoot. The wheels are turning, slowly but surely.
scooter commented 2022-06-16 16:26:07 -0400 · Flag
The house of cards is crumbling. Now the question remains – will Garland do anything? I remain skeptical on that point, and that infuriates me. The entire TFG Cabal should be in shackles in Gitmo right now, including every member of the GQP Congress that enabled or helped him. Why does treason no longer seem to matter to the DOJ?
John McKee commented 2022-06-16 16:23:12 -0400 · Flag
Today started off a little flat, but boy, did it take off! The committee is doing an outstanding job of dismantling every strand of the Trumpists’ fabulist defence of the indefensible.
Bemused commented 2022-06-16 15:54:17 -0400 · Flag
Impressive. Just impressive. There’s absolutely no excess fat or gristle; only cold, hard, facts.
And I agree that Luttig’s statement was powerful, also that Pence behaved like a true American. It’s so hard for me to understand why he went back to being Trump’s toady.
Ellen commented 2022-06-16 15:43:44 -0400 · Flag
Luttig’s closing statement is very, very powerful and very damning of Trump and his allies.
Ellen commented 2022-06-16 15:40:21 -0400 · Flag
This hearing is so moving. It’s hard to believe that Mike Pence saved our democracy.
Ellen commented 2022-06-16 14:54:19 -0400 · Flag
Agree, John.
Ellen commented 2022-06-16 14:53:50 -0400 · Flag
Fox is celebrating how great Mike Pence was. This fits with reporting that Murdoch wants to be done with Trump.
The biggest criticism of the hearing I heard during this break is that no criminal case has been made (so far).
John McKee commented 2022-06-16 14:39:47 -0400 · Flag
I think he must be recovering from a stroke, Ellen. It may have been painful to listen to, but he made perfect sense.
Ellen commented 2022-06-16 14:17:27 -0400 · Flag
It’s unfortunate that Judge Luttig is speaking so slowly. I’m having trouble understanding what’s saying.
Ellen commented 2022-06-16 13:11:25 -0400 · Flag
Fox is carrying the hearings again.