Predictably, Melania Trump portrayed herself and her cheating, felonious “husband” as victims.

Melania Trump visited Fox’s The Five show yesterday, ostensibly to promote her “memoir.” But it was pretty clear her real mission was to promote her “husband.” As usual, Mrs. Trump sounded robotic repeating lines she had almost certainly been instructed to regurgitate.

Of course, the five cohosts, including “Democrat” Harold Ford Jr. slobbered over her. Cohost Jesse Watters said about her book, "I read this entire thing, cover to cover last night." Really, Jesse? He read all 256 pages in one night?

Asked what she’s “been wanting to get off your chest for all of these years,” Trump gave the Palin-esque response, “Everything.” Judging from this interview, there isn’t much there at all. "I think it's a lot of misinformation out there about me," she said. "I think it's the time that people hear from me and my story, my perspective and the truth."

"We're about the truth on this show," Watters replied. He said cohost Jeanine Pirro (an old friend of Donald Trump) is "very excited about this interview today."

Pirro fed Melania a cue to blame Democrats for attempts on her husband’s life. "The Biden-Harris team continues with the negative rhetoric. You know whether it's “Hitler” or, you know, “he's tearing down democracy.” Are you worried about your husband's safety in the next 29 days?"

"Yes I do," Melania said. "When they call him, he's a threat to democracy, let's ask ourselves who is really threat to democracy? They're all going with the lawfare against the former president as well as trying to get him off the voting ballots, and trying to silence him. … It’s a toxic atmosphere.”

FACT CHECK: As Mediaite pointed out, “Trump has regularly engaged in violent rhetoric against people who disagree with him since he first entered politics as a presidential candidate in 2015. As for being labeled a 'threat to democracy,' Trump attempted to overturn the 2020 presidential election after he lost to President Joe Biden."

Not that Ford Jr. challenged a word of Melania’s dangerous accusation. He “asked,” “When you think about some of the positive things that you experienced in the White House when you and President Trump were there, what were some of the things that made you most joyful about policy in the things that he did?”

Melania apparently couldn’t name a single bit of policy. But she did have a talking point ready that seemed designed to push back on Trump’s repeated disrespect and smears of our troops. “Well, he did a lot, and he took care of the military. And I really loved visiting them, actually, all around the world, even when I went to Iraq for Christmas, when I went to Walter Reed and visiting the soldiers, wounded soldiers, and also, when I visited the aircraft on the middle of the ocean," she intoned. "So, very exciting. And all the people that I met over four years really, really special. And they always, you know, they stay with you. Sometimes you still remember them. So, it's always something that I'm looking forward to it.”

There was no mention that Donald Trump’s former chief of staff, John Kelly, has confirmed that Melania’s husband called troops "losers" and "suckers." Nor did anyone remind her that her husband recently disrespected our troops again and broke the law (again) by using Arlington National Cemetery for a campaign photo op. He also shockingly disparaged recipients of the Medal of Honor.

But Pirro got another opportunity to feed Melania a campaign PR cue. “OK, there are a lot of women who are on the fence. Not a lot. A few. What would you say to them regarding why Donald Trump should be president?”

Melania said our "country was in great shape, country was safe, country was prosperous, and he will bring that back."

Pirro whispered, "Yes."

In fact, President Joe Biden has been much better for the economy than Trump. Ford Jr. never mentioned that, either.

You can watch the cohosts adore Melania below, from the October 8, 2024 The Five.