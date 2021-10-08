Yesterday was Fox News’ 25th anniversary. The Daily Show had a great commemoration.

I’ve been attending Netroots Nation so have been away from my TV and most of my computer but hope to have more to say about this in a later post.

Meanwhile, this quote from Brian Stelter struck me as right on the money:

For all of his gripes and rants and insults directed at Fox, it's clear that [Donald Trump’s] candidacy was enabled by the channel and his presidency was programmed by the channel. Trump is Fox's biggest contribution to American history to date.

The emphases above are all Stelter’s. The last two words, "to date," especially struck me.

Meanwhile, have some laughs at Fox’s expense below:

(H/T Headly Westerfield)