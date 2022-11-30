The Daily Show writes, “Everyone agrees that Nick Fuentes should not be having dinner with former president Donald Trump. He's much better suited to be a host on Fox News.” TDS delivers the receipts after the jump.
No wonder Fox doesn’t want to talk about that dinner!
Ellen commented 2022-11-30 23:50:01 -0500 · Flag
Agree! All these right-wingers who brand themselves as super patriots hate America! They only want their fantasy version of America and are prepared to do almost anything to shove it down our throats!
Mark Sullivan commented 2022-11-30 22:09:42 -0500 · Flag
If Fuentes hates this country so much he is the one who should leave. I am sure that he would be right at home in Russia.