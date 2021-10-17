For your Saturday night enjoyment, I present The Daily Show’s hilarious treatment of Fox News’ attempts to liken anti-vaxxism to fighting Hitler.
Because laughing at these people is the best medicine!
Band of Bullsh*tters: When fighting a vaccine is the same as fighting Hitler pic.twitter.com/gvYXTjwD3z— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) October 14, 2021
Bemused commented 2021-10-17 04:15:42 -0400 · Flag
“… if it doesn’t hurt anybody else.”
Dear me. I actually agree with Watters.
But I do doubt that he actually was listening to the words he was saying.
I share Steve St. John’s appreciation of the music. Very much apropos for a piece on America’s role in defeating fascism during WW2. Oh wait.
Steve St John commented 2021-10-16 23:17:55 -0400 · Flag
I love the dramatic music! How apropos for the “fake news” “journalists!” and their flock of sheep.