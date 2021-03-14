Former Fox contributor and “Clueless” star Stacey Dash wants you to know she has changed. She has left the world of punditry for good and she plans to give President Joe Biden “a chance.”

In an interview with the Daily Mail, “Dash apologized for any hurt she had caused, blaming her 'arrogant pride and anger,’ vowed to withdraw from politics and claimed she was typecast by [Fox News].”

'I've lived my life being angry, which is what I was on Fox News. I was the angry, conservative, Black woman. And at that time in my life it was who I was,' she said

'I realized in 2016 that anger is unsustainable and it will destroy you. I made a lot of mistakes because of that anger.

'There are things that I am sorry for. Things that I did say, that I should not have said them the way I said them. They were very arrogant and prideful and angry. And that's who Stacey was, but that's not who Stacey is now. Stacey's someone who has compassion, empathy.

She has also walked back at least some of her support for Donald Trump.

'Being a supporter of Trump has put me in some kind of box that I don't belong in. But he's not the president. I'm going to give the president that we have right now a chance.'

Dash, you may recall, was fired from Fox in 2017, shortly after Trump’s inauguration. Here’s how Ellen summed up her punditry at the time:

Dash was never a bright light on Fox. She had a wooden delivery that always sounded as though she were repeating pre-scripted lines. But I’ve heard sixth graders in school plays sound more natural and engaged.

Her substance was no more inspiring. For example, Dash once insisted Trump could win the black vote “because black people like to make money.” In November, 2015, she said, “We don’t even have the records on Obama. We have no records. His records are sealed. Why isn’t anyone investigating that?”

More from Daily Mail:

The Clueless star said she was responsible for her role stirring up political controversy at Fox, but added that it was what she was being paid to do.

'I'm not a victim of anyone,' she said. 'Working for Fox at the time, that was my job. I did my job from the place I was at. Stacey now would never work at Fox, would never work for a news network or be a news contributor.'

In 2018, she called Trump’s Charlottesville remarks “absolutely right.”

In 2019, she was arrested for domestic violence against her fourth husband.

As the Daily Mail notes, Dash had a very difficult childhood. Her parents were teen drug addicts and her uncle was a pimp.

We wish her the best.

(Dash image via screen grab.)