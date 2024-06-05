Speaker Mike Johnson is a vile person: Support-Benjamin-Netanyahu-Or-Else Edition.

Before being asked on Fox News Sunday about his (presumably) favorite felonious pussy grabber, Speaker Mike Johnson spoke about his invitation to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to address Congress. For some reason Democrats Sen. Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries went along. But not Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Anchor Shannon Bream quoted Sanders: “He says: ‘It’s a very sad day for our country that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been invited by leaders from both parties to address a joint meeting of the U.S. Congress.’” She noted that Sanders called Netanyahu “a war criminal” and will not attend. Bream added “He does, in a fuller statement, say Israel’s got a right to defend itself but not to kill tens of thousands of civilians, destroy universities, hospitals, homes.”

She then asked Johnson, “How do you respond to his characterization?”

I guess Super Duper Christian Johnson thinks killing tens of thousands of civilians, destroying hospitals, universities and homes is exactly what Jesus would want, along with subverting the rule of law for convicted felon and wife-cheater-with-a-porn-star Trump.

Not only that, Johnson responded to Sanders’ concerns about Netanyahu by saying, essentially, either you’re with Netanyahu or you’re with Hamas and Iran’s ayatollah:

JOHNSON: Bernie Sanders is parroting the talking points of Hamas and the ayatollah in Iran. If that's the side he wants to choose, so be it.

The -- our Democrat colleagues have to make a choice, are they going to stand with our most important ally in the Middle East, at this most desperate time as has traditionally been the case in Washington. We've had bipartisan agreement that we have to stand in solidarity with Israel.

Or are they going to take this new side and stand with Hamas and the ayatollah? Bernie Sanders has chosen a side, I hope that our other colleagues in the Democrat Party will stand up and do the right thing. We desperately need it. Israel desperately needs it.

Oh, and while he was at it, Speaker Super Duper Christian took a gratuitous swipe at Democratic Sen. Schumer:

JOHNSON: I spoke to Prime Minister Netanyahu as recently as Wednesday about all of this and he's deeply concerned. You know, we did issue that invitation for the joint address to Congress. I'm really grateful it finally went out I would note that I sent the draft of the letter the joint letter back in mid-March to Chuck Schumer. It took him quite some time to agree.

But we have finally gotten that done. Prime Minister Netanyahu is anxious to come and address us, and I hope that we can get that scheduled here in the -- in the coming weeks.

But maybe Johnson just has a thing for crooks. Netanyahu has been charged, though not convicted, with fraud, breach of trust and bribery over three different cases. Or maybe coup-plotter Johnson just hates democracy. Because before the Israeli military and intelligence ignored warnings about Hamas’ attack, Netanyahu kneecapped his country’s supreme court. Which is just what Johnson wants to do at home. Well, maybe not kneecap the MAGA Supreme Court, “just” the New York court that dared to hold Donald Trump accountable for crimes. So far.

You can watch the guy who’s second in line to the presidency show greater fealty to a foreign prime minister than to U.S. democracy below, from the June 2, 2024 Fox News Sunday.