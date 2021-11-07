I just love Cecily Strong’s Jeanine Pirro impersonations and she was at her best in last night’s Saturday Night Live cold open. Pete Davidson as Aaron Rodgers and Alex Moffatt as Glenn Youngkin were great, as was Heidi Gardner as a Virginia parent. James Austin Johnson as Trump, on the other hand...

Johnson was technically perfect, to the point of uncanniness, in the way he captured Trump’s way of speaking. But he lacked the personality that Alec Baldwin so perfectly satirized. And I could have done with less of the “stealing the show from Youngkin” gimmick.

But Johnson is still new to the cast and I am hopeful he’ll get the Trump persona down, too.

Meanwhile, it was one of the funnier cold opens I’ve seen in a while. You can enjoy it below, from the November 6, 2021 Saturday Night Live.