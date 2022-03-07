Saturday Night Live’s cold open was a “Fox spectacular” fundraiser at “Mar-a-Lago,” hosted by “Laura Ingraham” and “Tucker Carlson,” for the “real victims” of the war in Ukraine, the Russian oligarchs.

It was really Kate McKinnon and Alex Moffat but the take off was spot on. Some excerpts:

“Laura, we got into a little bit of trouble for all the nice things we said about Russia, and the mean things we said about Ukraine,” “Carlson" said. “I kept asking, why do we hate Putin? Aren’t liberals in America even worse?”

“Right, and I called the president of Ukraine pathetic. He stayed and fought with his people in the war, and I called him pathetic from a news desk in Washington,” “Ingraham" added.

“Because this is Fox News, you can either send money or take out a reverse mortgage,” “Carlson” said. "So far, we’ve raised over 8.3 billion rubles, which comes out to almost $12.”

“Carlson” also promised a Fox News care package for every Russian solider, including a MyPillow, a six month subscription to LifeLock and 10 American flag catheters.

Kimberly Guilfoyle (Cecily Strong) and Donald Trump Jr. showed up to sing a version of Shallow as “a duet in honor of Russia and Ukraine coming together.”

Donald Trump (James Austin Johnson) stopped working the phones in order to sing his own song. “Vladimir, I want you to hear this from me. A little song from me to you," "Trump" said." He sang My Funny Valentine.

You can watch the Fox traitors get the comedic skewering they deserve below, from the March 5, 2022 Saturday Night Live.