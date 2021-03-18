Seth Meyers had the perfect answer to Tucker Carlson and his Fox cohorts whining about President Biden’s suggestion for small family celebrations on July 4th: Have a large one at Tucker’s place!

My Crooks and Liars colleague Frances Langum wrote this after she caught Meyers' latest "A Closer Look" commentary:

If there's one thing we know, it's that Tucker Carlson is very sensitive about any of his racist white nationalist vitriol causing actual accountability in his personal life.

Like Fran, I am not advocating viewers or readers actually show up at Carlson’s house. And it wasn’t clear to me that Meyers was, either. But he was definitely urging Carlson's colleagues to do so.

Meyers’ comments followed numerous clips of Fox News pundits arguing that Biden was somehow infringing on American freedoms with his July 4th suggestion. That included Carlson carping, “This is a free people, this is a free country. How dare you tell us who we can spend the fourth of July with?”

Meyers issued his invitation next to a graphic compilation of the Fox whiners:

MEYERS: He’s not! You’re all free to do whatever you want with whoever you want in your backyard. I invite all of you to go to Tucker’s house for a barbecue, where I’m sure he puts out Coors Light, and then drinks the Sam Adams you brought.

Sane people know what Biden was saying. most people have been following public health advice because they don’t want to get their friends and family sick and vice versa. But if we all do our part, we can safely gather again this summer. it wasn’t a directive. It wasn’t a mandate. It wasn’t an executive order.

It was just a suggestion, like you should wear a helmet on your motorcycle or don’t eat raw chicken. But over at Fox News, his slogan might as well be “We run with scissors.” They’re so desperate to play the victim, they’ll take even the mildest suggestion and try to turn it into a “Don’t tread on me” moment.

Meyers moved on to Fox’s whine that Biden isn’t giving Trump enough credit for the COVID vaccines – even as Carlson deliberately discredits them.

You can watch it below, from the March 17, 2021 Late Night with Seth Meyers.