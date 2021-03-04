We can count Sen. Roger Wicker (R-MS) as another pro-death Republican who has no problem if people infect other people with coronavirus but who refuses to let women have the right to make their own health decisions.

Wicker boasts that he “leads pro-life push in the Senate.” But that’s only for fetuses. Once you’re born, it’s a whole different story.

Appearing on Fox News yesterday, Wicker defended his own governor and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s decision to drop mask mandates, despite the fact that there were at least 43 new coronavirus deaths and 301 new cases in Mississippi yesterday and at least 275 new coronavirus deaths and 7,240 new cases in Texas yesterday.

“Pro-life” Wicker called it “perfectly all right” and “a conservative principle” to leave the matter up to local governments.

“Pro-life” Wicker also didn’t seem to care so much about people suffering in his state. In fact, he doesn’t seem to think they’re suffering at all. Thousands of Jackson, Mississippi residents are in their third week without water. Host Neil Cavuto didn’t bring it up but if Wicker was concerned, he could have mentioned it on his own.

Wicker attacked President Biden’s COVID relief bill, saying, “I understand Joe Biden. He likes the one liner. He likes to pop off at the mouth. I'm a lot more concerned with this $1.9 trillion, this massive mistake he’s about to make with the economy.” Wicker claimed,

“This is the wrong thing to do with an expanding economy and the disease ending and herd immunity coming mid-year,” Wicker claimed, even as his state just put herd immunity in jeopardy.

Cavuto agreed with Wicker. “Almost two trillion dollars is too much, there’s a lot of non-COVID relief in that, you’re right.”

Wicker promised, “We’re going to fight it.” He called the bill a “massive waste” that will “overheat the economy” and cause interest rates to “skyrocket.” “It’s absolutely the worst thing to do,” he insisted. Although the video cut off before the segment ended, Wicker also claimed the bill “is going to hurt the American people.”

But despite Wicker’s rosy picture, Americans are hurting right now. The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities recently reported that “substantial, continued relief measures” are desperately needed:

Joblessness remains high and millions report that their households did not get enough to eat or are not caught up on rent payments. … The impacts of the pandemic and the economic fallout have been widespread, but are particularly prevalent among Black, Latino,[1] Indigenous, and immigrant households. … The extent and severity of continued hardships like hunger, eviction, and homelessness will depend on whether such relief is robust and reaches those in need, as well as the trajectory of the pandemic and the pace of economic recovery. The implications for children in particular are significant: households with children face especially high hardship rates, which research has shown can have serious effects on children’s long-term health and financial security.

The bill has broad, bipartisan support among Americans, too.

Then again, they aren’t fetuses.

You can see how out of touch Wicker is with living, breathing Americans below, from the March 3, 2021 Your World.