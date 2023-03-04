Instead of looking to fix the immigration problems Republicans claim to care so much about, not to mention crime or inflation, Sen. John Thune gave support to a House go-nowhere investigation and impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

Thune (R-SD), the Senate Republican whip, appeared on today’s Cavuto Live show to discuss his recent trip to the Texas/Mexico border. Near the end of the discussion, host Neil Cavuto asked, “Some of your House colleagues, Republican colleagues, are interested in impeaching Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas. How do you feel about that?”

“There’s got to be some accountability here,” Thune replied. He called it “almost surreal” that Mayorkas has said the border is secure. “This is in the worst way an absolute failure, and so I think, time for replacement? Yeah, I think that’s perfectly appropriate because clearly what they’re doing isn’t working.”

Speaking of what’s not working, it’s Congress’ failure to fix the system. From a February 1, 2023 Politico article:

Mayorkas has repeatedly defended his handling of the border, signaling he has no intention of giving into the GOP calls for his resignation. Asked during an MSNBC interview on Tuesday about the House GOP impeachment articles, Mayorkas urged Republicans to take up legislation that would fix what he called a “terribly broken” and “outdated” immigration system. The party has attempted sweeping changes to immigration law and border security multiple times in the last decade, to no avail.

But Thune said, “I think it starts at the top.” Referring to the president and vice president, Thune said, Mayorkas is “acting on their directives.”

“The majority opinion among Democrats in Washington is they’re for an open border,” Thune continued, further abdicating any responsibility for doing anything constructive on border policy. “ Any steps that the president tries to make to slow the flow, so to speak, he gets pushback. He’s made this announcement a couple of weeks ago about this change they’re going to make in May, he’s already getting letters from Democrat members of the House and the Senate resisting it.”

Even if the House impeaches Mayorkas, it’s almost certain the Democratic-controlled Senate would not remove him from office. The February Politico article notes the lack of public appetite for such House GOP shenanigans:

A recent spate of polling offers its own cautionary tale for Republicans. Fifty-five percent of respondents to a recent NBC News poll said they expected Republicans leading investigations into Biden and the administration “will spend too much time on the investigations and not enough time on other priorities.”

Nearly three-fourths of respondents to a separate CNN poll said they thought Republicans hadn’t yet paid attention to the country’s “most important priorities.” Nearly half named economic issues as the most important topic, compared to 11 percent listing immigration.

You can watch Thune shirk any responsibility for putting forth immigration solutions below, from the March 4, 2023 Cavuto Live.