True, but not for the reason Republican Mullin says.

Oklahoma Senator Markwayne Mullin, last seen threatening a fistfight with Teamsters president Sean O’Brien during a Senate hearing, appeared on Fox News yesterday.

In a discussion about an upcoming news conference with President Joe Biden and the King of Jordan, Mullin took the opportunity to cheerlead Donald Trump’s anti-American comments in which he threatened to encourage Russia to attack our NATO allies if they don’t pay enough for defense.

But first, Mullin claimed that President Biden is “weak” and shows “appeasement and not strength” in the Middle East. Mullin also claimed we have “instability” because of it.

President Biden launched air strikes on Iraq, Syria, and Yemen a week and a half ago - not exactly weak. Guest host Sandra Smith didn’t mention them.

She did, however, invite Mullin to attack Biden’s age as a national security vulnerability by playing a clip of Republican Sen. Marco Rubio saying that and asking Mullin “What message are we sending to the world?”

“It raises serious red flags,” Mullin said. As if the possibility of Trump returning to the White House doesn’t.

Then Mullin moved to paint Trump as a “strong, capable leader” whom “we need to move towards.”

"How about we just go to President Trump?” Mullin continued. “We know he has a strong ability to lead this country. His policies are sound, and he puts the fear of God in world leaders around the world by understanding that America will not take any of this bully that they want to move towards us."

FACT CHECK: World leaders who are America’s non-authoritarian allies dread another Trump presidency. Trump’s former national security adviser, John Bolton, says world leaders think Trump’s a “laughing fool.”

You can watch Mullin slobber over Trump’s anti-American, anti-democratic foreign policy below, from the February 12, 2024 Your World.