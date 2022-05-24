While the U.S. Supreme Court is poised to exert a minority tyranny over the majority of Americans who support keeping Roe v. Wade abortion rights, Sen. Mike Lee and Fox’s Ainsley Earhardt did their best to demonize those opposing its overturning.

Lee appeared on Fox & Friends this morning to promote his new, re-election-timed book apparently designed to demonize any efforts to expand the Supreme Court (he worked in the book's title many times throughout the discussion).

Lee began by celebrating the looming decision that will likely take away the right to abortion, a right women have held for 50 years. He said, “the moment they overturn Roe v Wade will be a good moment.” Then to drive home his desire for the minority of the right to clamp down on the majority, he added, “It’s concerning to all of us that this is what the left is trying to do. The left is trying to delay the decision. The left is also trying to isolate those justices who might be inclined to sign on to Justice Alito’s opinion, which is correct.”

Earhardt has claimed to aspire to being a “tough journalist” who’s “not in the tank” for anyone. But she couldn’t have behaved more like a mouthpiece for the anti-abortion right. She never mentioned that the majority of Americans think the U.S. Supreme Court should uphold Roe v. Wade. Instead, she did her best to paint those who support those rights as dangerous, radical leftists.

“Who do you blame for the intimidation and the violence and all these protests?” Earhardt “asked.” Anyone familiar with Fox News knows this was little more than a prompt for a round of demonization of liberals, while pretending she had nothing to do with provoking it.

Lee knew his cue. “I blame the left. I blame political activists on the left, including politicians," he said. "I blame those people who are encouraging people to show up at the homes of individual justices. In fact, I described this. I predicted some of this in my book, (he repeated the title), that if and when the Supreme Court got around to overturning Roe v Wade, there’d be an effort to delegitimize, threaten, harass, intimidate those justices signing on to it, perhaps showing up at their homes. That’s in fact what they’ve done.”

Lee moved on to target specific Democrats: “I also blame those like Elizabeth Warren who are threatening to expand the court, to pack the court, to add additional seats so that President Biden can recreate the court in his own image. They despise the court because the court doesn’t kowtow to their leftist agenda.”

Earhardt murmured her approval: “Mmmhmm.” She did not tell her viewers that the protests have mostly been peaceful, The Washington Post noted, “except for a few skirmishes between abortion rights and antiabortion activists.” Nor did Earhardt mention that Donald Trump recently promoted a post on his social media platform which stated, “Civil war.”

Instead, “Pro-life” Earhardt named and posted photos of six officials who say they won’t enforce abortion restrictions, thus deliberately endangering them. She “asked,” “Wouldn’t that be illegal not to adhere to the laws that the Supreme Court passes?” Earhardt the “journalist” either couldn’t be bothered to find that information herself or she knew the answer and was only looking for more hate and divisiveness from Lee.

If the latter, he must have disappointed her at that moment. “All it’s doing is saying that the federal courts aren’t going to make these policy decisions,” he said.

The Supreme Court is now “emboldened to wreak even more Constitutional havoc in the future,” former judge and legal journalist Bill Blum writes in his argument for expanding the court in Common Dreams. “They are armed with the power of judicial review, which permits them to overturn popular legislation and prior precedent decisions at will. And with only occasional lapses, they adhere to the doctrinaire legal philosophy of "originalism," which asserts that the answers to contemporary questions are to be found by guessing what the Constitution's language meant to its Framers and readers in the late eighteenth century.”

“Tough journalist” Earhardt didn’t mention any of that either. That’s probably because the 18th Century is exactly what segregation-defending Earhardt and the rest of the Fox News GOP want to turn the country back to.

You can watch the anti-democratic propaganda below, from the May 24, 2022 Fox & Friends.