Sen. Josh Hawley, the guy who egged on Jan. 6 rioters and is now cashing in on it, is not just suddenly concerned about peaceful protests in front of Supreme Court justices’ homes, but is using them to play the conservative martyr. His anti-abortion wife was there to help.

Hawley not only pumped his fist to the soon-to-be-violent insurrectionists on January 6, 2021, he’s been selling mugs of himself doing just that, despite requests by the copyright owner to stop doing so.

Nor does Hawley regret helping to incite the violent insurrection. From The Washington Post:

“I waved to them, gave them the thumbs-up, pumped my fist to them and thanked them for being there, and they had every right to do that,” Hawley said during an interview Tuesday [May 4, 2021] with Washington Post Live.

The senator said he did not regret greeting the mob that way, arguing that many of them were there to peacefully protest, not storm the Capitol. In the attack, hundreds invaded the Capitol, vandalizing the building and occupying it for hours. The insurrection left five dead, including a U.S. Capitol Police officer who died of a stroke the day after he was injured, and more than 100 officers were hurt.

That Sen. Hawley appeared with his anti-abortion wife, Erin who, like her husband, seems never to have spoken out about the terror felt by those trapped in the besieged Capitol, or the horrendous injuries to the police working to protect her husband, as the violent crowd shouted “Hang Mike Pence.”

But not surprisingly, Josh and Erin Hawley got the full right-wing-martyr treatment (always a pretext for demonizing the left) on Fox & Friends this week. Cohost Steve Doocy called the couple “a perfect guest” to discuss the protests at conservative Supreme Court justices’ homes over the likely overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Doocy turned “the wayback machine to January of last year and you had protestors in front of your house.” Reason explains what happened when a crowd of not more than 20 people appeared outside the Hawley home on January 4, 2021:

They came with bullhorns to protest Sen. Hawley's plans to overturn the presidential election. Home alone with her infant, [Erin Hawley] understandably felt threatened when they allegedly yelled and pounded on her door. When the police told the protesters that they couldn't protest in front of a home, they dispersed.

Doocy didn't mention Hawley's promotion of a coup to overturn the election, nor his encouragement of the insurrectionists. So Hawley got free rein not only to play the big victim but to lie about the left and play a law-and-order supporter on TV:

HAWLEY: The hypocrisy from the left is really unbelievable. Here we have the White House encouraging people to go out and engage in what amounts to harassment which, by the way, is illegal. Federal law says that you cannot picket or protest or harass justices with the purpose of trying to change their vote in a case.

We’ve been on the receiving end of that. … Erin was home alone with our baby girl when a bunch of thugs showed up at our house and screamed and yelled at her. When she asked them to leave, they didn’t. They came up to the house, pounded on the doors, and ultimately were charged with trespassing. …

You cannot give an inch when they come at you, you have to stand your ground, and I hope that’s what these justices will do.

Erin Hawley said protestors “are coming to people’s homes at night with bullhorns. They came up on our porch and screamed, “Come out, come out.” She called it “an assault on the American family, and on the institution of the Supreme Court.” Nobody noted her selective censure when she added, “Violence should be condemned.”

Hawley used the moment to attack President Biden - and suddenly claim to be a supporter of institutions. “The left is celebrating this leaker [of the draft Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade]," Hawley accused. "I mean, they’re acting like this person ought to get a medal, and they’re clearly using it, they’re weaponizing the leak to try and undermine the institution of the court.” He said President Biden was “a day late and a dollar short” in condemning protestors. “He has been silent, he has encouraged it.”

Project much, Hawleys?

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki tweeted three days ago that protests “should never include violence, threats, or vandalism. Judges perform an incredibly important function in our society, and they must be able to do their jobs without concern for personal safety.”

But, of course, that’s never good enough for these anti-democratic propagandists and coup supporters.

