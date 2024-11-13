No sooner was the totally unqualified Matt Gaetz named as Donald Trump’s pick for U.S. attorney general than Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN) ran to Fox News to show off his servitude.

Hagerty didn’t care that Gaetz is quite likely a pedophile and possible sex trafficker. Host Neil Cavuto brought up the fact that the Justice Department spent years investigating him and that there was a House Ethics probe “into this and other unrelated matters.” (Gaetz resigned from the House two days before the House Ethics Committee was to vote on releasing what The New York Times described as “a highly cricitcal” report. Now, the committee no longer has any jurisdiction over him though it’s possible the report could still be released.)

But hey, Gaetz will turn the DOJ into a Trump puppet “reform” the Department of Justice, so what’s not to love if you’re Hagerty? He told Cavuto and the Fox News viewers, "Matt has been an outspoken advocate in the House for reform of the DOJ. As you mentioned, he's been on the receiving end of the DOJ's weaponization."

How much of a Trump lickspittle is Hagerty? Why, he not only legitimized Trump’s lie that immigrants were eating pets in Ohio, he defended it by saying, “There’s a lot of information on the internet that this is happening.” Hagerty also defended Trump’s denigration of the Medal of Honor and veterans.

Hagerty claimed the Department of Justice "is in desperate need of reform." Although Trump surely chose Gaetz in order to weaponize the DOJ against political foes, Hagerty ludicrously suggested the unqualified Gaetz would straighten it out. Hagerty said, "They have completely weaponized the DOJ, going after parents at school board meetings. You think about going after the sitting president's opponent, his own political opponent in President Trump, while not being willing to prosecute people that are attempting to intimidate and threaten sitting Supreme Court Justices at their homes. The DOJ needs significant reform, and Matt has again been an outspoken advocate to do just that."

Hagerty insisted Gaetz will not have trouble getting Senate confirmation even as “the Democrats are clutching their pearls right now, and they’re very upset about everything.”

Cavuto said “a couple of Republicans” have said Gaetz "would be doing Donald Trump's bidding and not serving the Constitution."

Hagerty replied, "It's quite cynical when they talk about this when you take a look at Merrick Garland, because that's all he's done is serve the political aims and goals of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Again they've completely corrupted the DOJ, we need to fix that now."

You can watch it below, from the November 13, 2024 Your World.

(Ellen edited and added to this post)