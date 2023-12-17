Not surprisingly, there was no follow up from Fox News Sunday anchor Shannon Bream.

Near the end of their interview on Fox News Sunday, Shannon Bream asked Sen. John Cornyn about the House impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden. She played a clip of Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin saying, “There are thousands and thousands of pages of evidence. But all of the evidence demonstrates beyond any reasonable doubt that President Joe Biden is not guilty of any impeachable offense that we can determine.”

“He says there’s no smoking gun,” Bream said, neatly dodging the question as to whether Raskin is right. Spoiler alert: If he wasn’t, you can bet your Dark Brandon hat that she would have said so.

“So, do you worry that this is going to look political and be used against your party in 2024?” Bream asked.

First, Cornyn blamed Democrats for making impeachment political – as if that’s a good reason for Republicans to do the same. “Well, Democrats have introduced impeachment into our politics by trying to impeach the former president, President Trump two different times, unsuccessfully,” he said. FACT CHECK: Trump was impeached twice. He was acquitted in the U.S. Senate. Notice that Cornyn didn't say there was no evidence against Trump.

He went on to all but declare that the reason he supports the Biden impeachment inquiry is because it might turn up something Republicans can use as an excuse to impeach Biden:

CORNYN: The basic reason why I support the inquiry is because this investigation needs to continue. It seems like we're peeling back layers of an onion, and the investigation is revealing new and very serious evidence along the way.

So, this also will enhance the ability of the of the of the house to enforce those subpoenas in court, and something that Biden administration has been resisting along the way. So, I think it's a little premature for our Democratic friends to be declaring victory while the investigation is ongoing.

In other words, Cornyn implicitly acknowledged Raskin is right, that Republicans have found no impeachable offense. Otherwise, you can bet his MAGA hat Cornyn would have said there is evidence to the contrary. But Cornyn also implicitly acknowledged that the inquiry is little more than a revenge impeachment in search of an excuse.

Instead of following up by pressing Cornyn about his seeming agreement with Raskin or noting that the two impeachments of Donald Trump were predicated on evidence of serious wrongdoing, Bream said, “It's one of many things we'll be tracking into the new year.” Then she wished Cornyn a Merry Christmas and closed the interview.

Cornyn is one of several Republicans who have admitted on Fox News there's no evidence of an impeachable offense by President Biden. This is even more striking because we all know that Fox would be fine with anything a Republican said on the subject and almost certainly not grill or dig very deep.

You can watch Cornyn pretend the Biden impeachment is not a fishing expedition below, from the December 17, 2023 Fox News Sunday. The relevant portion begins at about 7:38.