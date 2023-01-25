Fox News doesn’t want to talk about the groping allegations against its pal Matt Schlapp and to avoid doing so, it has disappeared him and wife Mercedes from its airwaves.

In case you missed it, conservative darling, CPAC chairman and one-time frequent Fox guest Matt Schlapp was credibly accused of groping and fondling the crotch of a Herschel Walker campaign staffer. Texts and audio messages appear to confirm the allegations.

Matt and Mercedes, (she's a former Fox contributor and former Trump adviser, were once dubbed “Washington’s Trump-Era ‘It Couple’” by The New York Times. Now, the Schlapps are being ignored by Fox, much like the MAGA political shootings in New Mexico. You know that if the couple had a good defense, they'd be big recipients of Fox's trademark Republican Rehab.

Media Matters has the data on the missing Schlapps:

According to Media Matters’ internal database of cable news guest appearances, Matt appeared on Fox News’ weekday programs at least 29 times in 2022, and Mercedes appeared at least 56 times. They also appeared multiple times this month alone before the allegations against Matt Schlapp became public. According to SnapStream transcripts, Mercedes appeared on Fox News once and Fox Business three times during the first week of January, and Matt had one appearance on Fox Business during this time. But there have been no appearances for either of them since the story first broke on January 5 through 11 am Eastern on January 19.

In fact, the Schlapps haven’t even been mentioned once on Fox or Fox Business since then. Many other major news outlets began covering the story January 17 after the staffer filed a lawsuit against Matt Schlapp, which accused Schlapp of “aggressively fondling” the staffer's “genital area in a sustained fashion,” as well as accusing both of the Schlapps of defamation and conspiracy to discredit the staffer.

And while FoxNews.com did report on the lawsuit, both Fox News and Fox Business have failed to cover it on air,

You can watch this former “it couple” talk up Trump’s Obamacare repeal (with one of the so-called benefits being that not everyone will be covered) below – and you know how that went. It’s from March 9, 2017.