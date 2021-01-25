Congenital, admitted liar and Fox News contributor Sarah Sanders is running to become the next governor of Arkansas.

Fox News confirmed on Sunday that her contributor contract with the network has been terminated. When she was hired, in August, 2019, she had already been promoted as a candidate for the governor’s mansion. We predicted Fox News was a stepping stone for a political career.

Huckabee Sanders' Fox News gig will surely help grease the wheels for any political career she may have in mind. Fox will give her money and undoubtedly favorable exposure to the Republican faithful.

Sanders was a spectacularly despicable press secretary. Although she took a salary from all Americans, her only allegiance was to Trump and Trumpism. Here’s how Ellen summed up her tenure at the Trump White House:

It’s hard to overstate just what a disgrace to the office and to the country Huckabee Sanders has been. She not only routinely lies to the public, she admitted to lying when she was under oath to Mueller investigators – then reverted to the same lie once she was out of danger of perjury charges.

Furthermore, she was hostile to the press and then stopped holding press briefings altogether. The Columbia Journalism Review wrote of her tenure: “In her two inglorious years on the job, Sanders barred reporters who asked tough questions; promoted Trump’s bogus “fake news awards”; fell in line with the president’s anti-press, 'enemy of the people' rhetoric; and routinely disparaged the intelligence and integrity of the journalists in the White House briefing room.” CNN’s Brian Stelter noted [in June, 2019], “Sanders shortened the on-camera briefings and then did away with them altogether. Her most recent quarrel with the press in the briefing room was back on March 11 — and that session was only 14 minutes long.”

Sanders’ legacy, Stelter said, is the coating of dust recently seen on the press briefing room podium.

Now she wants to take that same lazy and dishonest work ethic to the people of Arkansas.

On Fox, she was a predictable Trump shill. You can watch her praise Donald Trump’s COVID response as “showing what a leader looks like” below, from the April 9, 2020 Fox & Friends.

(Sanders image via screen grab)