We haven’t seen any election results yet but Fox News host Steve Doocy and Trumper Sarah Huckabee Sanders have declared President Joe Biden the big loser.

As their discussion about the midterms began, a lower-third banner read, “GOP, DEMS LOCKED IN TIGHT RACES ON ELECTION DAY.”

But these two acted as though the results were already in. Doocy’s first question to Sanders, the former Trump press secretary and current Arkansas gubernatorial candidate, was, “If you were Joe Biden, wouldn’t you get out of town as quick as possible after these midterms?”

“If I was Joe Biden, I probably would leave before the midterms,” Sanders replied.

That prompted a hearty chuckle from Doocy.

“Because every single Republican is campaigning aggressively against his failed policies, and that’s one of the biggest reasons we’re gonna see a massive red wave go across America, because Joe Biden and his team and the House Democrats and the control of the Senate have literally destroyed every single thing they have touched.”

She later added, “If I was him, I’d be running out of town too.”

Instead of urging caution before the results come in, Doocy replied “Yeah.”

In fact, President Biden has a long list of accomplishments. He has not destroyed anything, which these two should know.

Sanders continued, “People are sick and tired of the out-of-control inflation, the crime that’s ravaging our cities, the open-border policy of this administration, and Democrat mayors and governors across the country have allowed these things to happen.” She predicted “an incredible day” for Republican candidates because “the Democrats haven’t given the people of this country a reason to vote for them.”

She also praised her father, former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee, as “the best governor Arkansas has ever had, one of the best governors our country’s ever had, and I tell him all the time I look forward to taking that title away from him.”

Cohost Ainsley Earhardt gave her endorsement, saying, “We wish you the best. God bless you.”

You can watch the hate-mongering propaganda below, from the November 8, 2022 Fox & Friends.