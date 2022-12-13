Rupert Murdoch will testify, under oath, in the $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit filed by Dominion Voting Systems over Fox News’ promotion of election lies about the company.

NPR’s David Folkenflik reports that Lachlan Murdoch was deposed “for hours” last Monday. Now, it’s Rupert Murdoch’s turn. The 91-year-old is scheduled to testify Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.

Reporters from both the Journal and Fox repeatedly debunked Trump's claims [the 2020 election was stolen]; editorials in the New York Post and the Journal called on Trump to concede his loss.

Dominion lawyers want to show that the Murdochs had every reason to know they should prevent their stars from promoting such false claims of fraud and yet did not do so — the heart of their claim that the alleged defamation was orchestrated from the top.

Interestingly, Folkenflik also reports that each side is accusing the other of destroying evidence. Dominion claims that Fox has destroyed evidence from such key people as Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham and wants the jury to be told that it should presume the evidence would have harmed Fox’s defense. Fox News has accused senior Dominion executives of destroying electronic messages related to the case.

MeidasTouch host Ben Meiselas explains Dominion’s destruction of evidence claim and discusses other aspects of the lawsuit in the video below.