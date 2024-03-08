In case you’re keeping count, this would be Murdoch’s fifth marriage and sixth engagement.

Yes, I plan to write about Fox’s reaction to President Biden’s State of the Union address. But it’s late, I’m tired and I couldn’t resist doing this before hitting the hay.

The 92-year-old plans to marry his girlfriend, Elena Zhukova, 67, a retired molecular biologist, in June, The New York Times reports. It's not clear if the Russian-born Zhukova and future Mrs. Murdoch is still a Russian citizen.

The Times describes what it calls Zhukova’s “intriguing pedigree.”

Ms. Zhukova distinguished herself as a molecular biologist studying diabetes, including at the University of California, Los Angeles. But she also has an intriguing pedigree.

Having come to the United States from Moscow toward the end of the Soviet Union, her ex-husband, Alexander Zhukov, became a billionaire energy investor (he now resides in London as a British citizen).

Her daughter, Dasha Zhukova, is a prominent philanthropist, entrepreneur and arts patron who, until 2017, was married to the Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich.

Those right-wingers just love their Russians, eh?

Think Donald Trump will be invited to the wedding?

(Image by DonkeyHotey via Flickr/Creative Commons license)

Correction: attribution for the image was inadvertently left out of the original post.