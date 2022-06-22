Rupert Murdoch and his fourth wife, Jerry Hall, are divorcing, according to The New York Times.

The Times reports, “The media mogul’s fourth divorce is unlikely to change the ownership structure of Mr. Murdoch’s empire, but it could reverberate through companies such as Fox News and The Wall Street Journal.”

The Washington Post has more:

This signals the end of Murdoch’s fourth, and shortest, marriage. The pair wed in March 2016 when Murdoch was 85 and Hall was 59, in a London ceremony that resembled a boldface blended family portrait with her children (whose father is Mick Jagger) and his (who include the now-CEO of Fox Corp.) in attendance.

What went wrong? The Times notes that after their wedding, Murdoch announced on Twitter that he was “the luckiest and happiest man in the world.” Also, last year, Hall “doted on” Murdoch during his 90th birthday party.

Maybe Hall didn’t like being associated with all that white supremacy and fascism the Murdochs bankroll.

Murdoch and Hall image via screen grab.