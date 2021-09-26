Although there seems to be some confusion as to whether Rudy Giuliani has been officially banned, the result is the same: neither he nor his cronies are wanted on the Fox airwaves these days.

Politico reported yesterday that the ban, which reportedly “comes from the top,” extends to the former mayor’s police commissioner, Bernard Kerik, as well as to Rudy’s son, Andrew, who is also a candidate for mayor. Politico noted that “the gong” sounded almost three months ago. Rudy reportedly learned of it when he was cut from Fox & Friends’ commemoration of 9/11, the night before he had been booked to appear.

“A source close to Giuliani” told Politico he’s “really hurt” because he was instrumental in getting Fox on cable TV in New York City, when the network launched, in 1996.

But that was more than two decades ago. Much more recently, Giuliani has become a codefendant with Fox in two multi-billion-dollar lawsuits related to the Big Lie about the 2020 presidential election, which each promoted.

Perhaps because Kerik told Politico that the ban is “another demonstration of Fox’s cowering to the far left,” someone at Fox made a point of telling Deadline that Giuliani was not really banned. “The mayor has a long and distinguished career, but in terms of recent coverage, he simply isn’t relevant,” Deadline’s anonymous source said.

New York's WABC radio would probably disagree about relevance. Giuliani hosts a weekday afternoon radio show on WABC which the radio station says can be heard “streaming worldwide.”

